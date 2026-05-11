Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

"elderly lesbian" LIBELZ!

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ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
1hEdited

"Elderly lesbian Greg Bovino"

Oblig:

"I've met elderly lesbians--I've worked with elderly lesbians--Greg Bovino is no elderly lesbian!"

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