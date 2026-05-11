Elderly lesbian Greg Bovino has seen some shit in his hard-bitten career, man. Crime. Drugs. A hundred million illegal immigrants flooding America’s streets, opening restaurants and running our fair nation’s bodegas and convenience stores. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion ...

Whoops, we mixed up our vaguely androgynous villains there for a moment. It’s hard! One is completely fictional, and the other is such a caricature of bigoted and ugly American nativism that you have trouble believing he’s not.

But Bovino is very real. And if you are both undocumented and an HIV patient in eastern Oklahoma, he hates you and wishes you would go back to your own country and die in some obscure shantytown far away from him. He’s even offering to help:

Bovino got this number from a story on Border Hawk News, a cheap-ass right-wing site that proclaims the Great Replacement to be a real thing. So right away, you know you are dealing with people playing with less than a full deck. And Bovino already has a penchant for bald-faced lying.

How many HIV-positive patients does Greg Bovino think must be in Tulsa and the greater eastern Oklahoma area where OSU Medicine operates, anyway? And of those patients, how many does he think are being treated at OSU Medicine, a health organization that has worked hard to increase access to healthcare for “rural and underserved communities in Oklahoma”?

It is hard to say. We did find one federal government website run by HHS that says there were all of 380 HIV+ diagnoses in 2023 in the entire state. The per-capita number of cases is 11.4 per 100,000 in a state of 3.3 million people.

It is kind of a miracle that OSU’s HIV treatment even exists at the moment. It is funded largely through the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, which is a product of the federal government and the Department of Health and Human Services. Advocates were expecting huge funding cuts to Ryan White for FY 2026, but those did not materialize. In fact, the program’s funding hasn’t been cut by nearly as much in the Trump era as you would expect, given the Trump-captured Congress’s indifference to brutal human suffering.

In other words, Bovino is threatening a very, very small group of people. It’s what sociopathic bullies do but does not make it less inhumane or pathetic.

Of course, Bovino has never been much of a numbers guy. He has been very public in his belief that there are 100 million illegal aliens living in America. That’s right, he thinks nearly a third of the entire nation is undocumented. What’s more, he has long claimed to have a plan to round all 100 million up and deport them. He also says he would have implemented that plan, but the Trump administration — the Trump administration — went soft and started caring more about its poll numbers.

He has even been slagging Tom Homan, of all people, for a lack of aggression. This is a little like slagging Cocaine Bear for not being aggressive enough after snorting a gym bag full of cocaine.

Greg Bovino does not care about your poll numbers, man. Greg Bovino cares about not having a dude named Jose serve him a Whopper in any Burger King anywhere in America, and he is not shy about it.

The nation was introduced to this ambitious ladder-climbing prick from America’s Zollgrenzschutz during the Trump administration’s ICE and Border Patrol blitz of American cities last year. Who can forget watching Bovino strut around Minneapolis in his greatcoat from the Hugo Boss “Berlin 1942” collection? Who can forget watching Bovino cosplaying as a tough law enforcement officer, with tear gas grenades clipped to his bandolier, wearing a helmet that made him look like a five-year-old playing laser tag?

Bovino eventually was pushed out for being too much of an asshole for even Donald Trump to stomach. Eventually he retired from the Border Patrol, bragging on his way out the door that his aggressive immigration crackdown had resulted in “very, very few civilian casualties.” Wow, what relief the public can feel knowing that Greg Bovino’s stormtroopers hardly killed any of the Guatemalan Uber drivers it kept yanking out of cars and dragging off to concentration camps.

In his retirement, Bovino has turned himself into an even bigger Internet troll. As best we can tell, he spends hours a day on X tweeting out wingnut propaganda from rightwing ragebait sites, then replying “TRIGGERED!” at anyone to the left of Genghis Khan who bothers to remind him that he’s the biggest smallest loser in Trump’s orbit. And Trump’s orbit is nothing but try-hard losers.

He seems like the type of guy who would punch down on HIV patients, doesn’t he? Shoot, he seems like the type of guy who would punch his own grandmother if she asked him to pick up something from Chipotle.

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