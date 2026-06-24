Wonkette

Wonkette

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Bitter Scribe's avatar
Bitter Scribe
2h

Buddy, if you think you live in a country with such glorious free speech rights, why don't you choose another First Lady to insult?

Try shouting "Melania Trump is a whore!" after a match and see what happens to you.

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The Wanderer's avatar
The Wanderer
2h

I can be a Free Speech Warrior too.

This [REDACTED] is a right [REDACTED] and is probably so closeted he has daily lunches with Mister Tumnus, the [REDACTED].

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