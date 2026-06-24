When Josh Hokit, a man who gets repeatedly punched in the head for a living, won his big fight at Donald Trump’s $60 million UFC-themed birthday party on the White House lawn, he took a moment to thank his “Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” whom he described as “The only person more incredible than the Incredible Hok,” which, embarrassingly, is what he calls himself.

Then, he turned to the camera and, for no discernible reason whatsoever, screamed “Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right America?”

After a week or so of some intermittent “Who the fuck is that guy and why is he such a douchebag?” discourse, Hokit made an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. During the interview, Helwani, a Canadian-American sports journalist who covers the UFC, asked him why he felt that was the thing to say, out of all the things he could have possibly said at that time.

“I thought I was giving her a compliment,” Hokit responded, like a douchebag. “Michelle Obama being a man. It’s like, she knows how to deal with adversity. She knows how to work hard like a man when the times get tough. You know, the tough keep going.”

Helwani pointed out that absolutely no one thought that was what he meant, because it is, of course, not what he meant.

“I thought it was a perfect opportunity to show the world how great this country is with the freedom of speech,’’ Hokit said, when pressed further. “You go somewhere and you say something like that and you die. And I’m not suicidal, by the way. I’m in good spirits. I’m a little under the weather right now, but other than that, I’m good.”

Oh, because someone is going to kill him because he said a shitty thing about Michelle Obama? Does he actually think that makes him special? Like the Obamas are going around offing every internet creep who thinks he’s clever calling Michelle “Big Mike”?

“And so in other parts of the world, you say something like that and you’re not here to speak to Ariel Helwani,” he added. “Yeah, I don’t know. There’s a few answers to that and there’s a certain side that pokes at another side and there’s no outrage there. And so I thought it was a perfect time to take a jab.’’

Helwani asked him if he regretted his statement at all.

“That’s one thing about my career,” Hokit said, after citing several instances of other MMA fighters apologizing for their past comments and behavior. “You’ll never hear me backtrack from what I say.”

You know what? I can believe that. Because he is a stupid, stupid man. Far too stupid to be able to learn and process new information in a way that would cause him to learn anything or change his mind about anything. That’s something that requires at least a modicum of intelligence. Oh, except for the part where he immediately backtracked and lied that he was just complimenting her on her machismo and tuffness.

Helwani then pointed out that his comments weren’t only criticized by “The Gavin Newsoms” (worst band name ever), but by UFC head Dana White, himself an enormous douchebag.

Hokit said he didn’t mean to say anything that would piss off Dana White or UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell, but didn’t care about offending anyone else, because “they weren't they weren't there when I was, you know, down. They weren't there when I was broken.”

Aw, the poor widdle baby was down? He was broken? And millions of people who didn’t know him from a bar of soap failed to be there for him and soothe him until he felt all better? Oh, well that sure is a great reason to be an incredible asshole.

Incredibly, it got worse from there. Helwani then asked him if there was anything he could say that he thought would result in the UFC offering him fewer opportunities.

“You know what that topic is,” Hokit told Helwani, who said he did not, in fact, know what that topic is.

Hokit then complained that you can’t talk about “the Jews” or how “Hitler was a good guy,” because “all companies are owned by by someone.”

Imagine thinking that Jewish people are the only people out there who would have a problem with someone saying that “Hitler was a good guy.” That’s pretty universal! Well, outside of MAGA, anyway.

Helwani pointed out that several UFC fighters had, in fact, recently said some pretty antisemitic things. Hokit said he was talking more about Bryce Mitchell, who did, in fact, literally say that “Hitler was a good guy” who “fought for his country,” with whom he would have enjoyed going fishing. Helwani then pointed out that he is still fighting in the UFC, he just “hasn’t won all his fights.”

“That’s fair,” Hokit replied.

Asked if there is any horrible thing he wouldn’t say, Hokit had trouble coming up with anything, other than “maybe a dead father.” What a peach!

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You know, there’s a Jack Handey quote that I often think of at times like this: “I bet the sparrow looks at the parrot and thinks, ‘Yes, you can talk, but listen to yourself!’”

Josh Hokit has the right to free speech, as do we all. He has the right to use that right to be an incredible asshole who says shitty things about people for no reason. But it’s pretty sad that this is how he, or anyone, chooses to use that right. If he really wants to be a big free speech warrior, he should actually go to one of those countries where you can, in fact, get in trouble for saying certain things. He should go to Russia and promote LGBTQ+ rights. Now that would be an actual act of bravery and a stand for freedom of speech, because they will send you to prison for that there.

But he won’t do that, because he’s a coward. It doesn’t take brass balls to go on American television sounding like a sad, angry internet troll. After all, we have a President that does that shit every day.

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