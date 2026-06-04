Wonkette

Wonkette

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Schmannity's avatar
Schmannity
3h

St. Louis Arch: Gateway to the West

DC Arch: Gateway to the Pest

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Rosy red ASS's avatar
Rosy red ASS
4h

OMG I actually had the thought yesterday that he was going to say that it was going to be permanent. I should have gotten a lottery ticket.

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