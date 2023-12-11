It’s been more than a week since George Santos was expelled from the House of Representatives, and the race to replace him has begun. Obviously, no one can truly match his comedic scuzziness; he’s a modern Music Man without a redemption arc. I’m referring to his now physically (not just morally) vacant seat from New York’s third district.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has scheduled the special election for Tuesday, February 13. That gives Democrats enough time to do some basic opposition research and ensure the Republican running isn’t actually George Santos with a fake mustache and an obvious anagram alias, like The Master from Doctor Who.

Democrats already have their candidate, and it’s the same guy who bailed on the district in 2022, which arguably helped Santos win in the first place. Former Rep. Tom Suozzi said, “I will work day and night with both parties to deliver for the people to make living here more affordable, safer, and better. I delivered for this district before, and I will do it again by putting you ahead of partisanship.”

Well, gee, some bipartisan bromides are certainly what you want to see during an election year that will come down simply as a choice between sometimes messy democracy and outright fascism.

The party bosses can directly choose the candidate for a special election, but that’s just for the remainder of Santos’ term. (Yes, he was not even in office for a full year.) Suozzi could and likely will face a primary challenge in June for the next full term starting in 2025.

Former state Sen. Anna Kaplan was considering a run in the special election but withdrew her candidacy and backed Suozzi. She’d argued that Suozzi is not a strong enough supporter of abortion rights — a big deal for Democrats in the upcoming election. This is hardly a new concern, as Suozzi has in the past attempted to stake a “middle ground” on the issue that doesn’t affect his own bodily autonomy. Not surprisingly, his anti-abortion “compromises” still didn’t endear him to prominent forced-birth groups.

The centrist Suozzi served three terms in the House before running an unsuccessful Democratic primary challenge against Hochul, which pretty much everyone of importance within the party advised him not to do. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries urged him not to give up his seat, and Hillary Clinton insisted that he stay and fight to help Democrats keep their narrow majority.

He didn’t listen. Hochul obviously wasn’t thrilled with the primary challenge, especially considering nasty personal attacks against her, and she’d briefly considered blocking his nomination. Fortunately for Suozzi, Hochul is the type of leader who’s above petty grudges, and instead she summoned Suozzi to Albany for an extensive ring-kissing session. Suozzi immediately cleared his schedule and drove through three hours of rush-hour traffic to arrive at the governor’s mansion, where Hochul lives as governor and Suozzi does not.

The New York Times reports:

Inside, Ms. Hochul presented Mr. Suozzi with multiple demands, according to two people briefed on the previously unreported meeting. She wanted to see his battle plan; needed the Roman Catholic former congressman to agree to run as a full-throated defender of abortion rights; and sought assurances that he would not run ads damaging their party’s brand.

Don’t be an asshole was apparently the driving theme of this meeting. Suozzi definitely wants his old job back, because he agreed to Hochul’s demands without hesitation. He also apologized for questioning her family’s ethics.

“At a time of strong political division, I offered to be another moderate voice as the governor works to solve problems and make progress,” Suozzi said — still not seeming to understand the battle we’re actually fighting.

Hochul’s response after the meeting was more subdued. Brian Lenzmeier, her campaign spokesman, said in a statement: “The governor will allow his nomination to move forward.”

Like Hochul, I’m fine with Suozzi replacing Santos. That doesn’t mean I wouldn’t like to see Suozzi replaced next June.

