Florida’s jack-legged surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo, railed against life-saving vaccines again, specifically the one for COVID-19, at a press conference last week. This was the same press event where Gov. Ron DeSantis yelled at a Black Air Force veteran, but we shouldn’t let the governor’s usual racism overshadow his administration’s anti-vaccine, pro-plague position.

“The FDA and CDC, they’ve basically become an arm of big Pharma,” DeSantis said Thursday. “Pharma will make more money if this thing is approved and they start pushing it on everybody.”

This “thing” is the upcoming COVID-19 booster shot, which is expected to become available in the US as early as Wednesday. The COVID-19 booster protects people from severe illness and death, which is fatal, so I plan to take the vaccine. Ladapo has other ideas … well, there aren’t so much “ideas” as unhinged thoughts assembled in vague word shape.

“There’s a new vaccine that’s coming around the corner, a new mRNA Covid-19 vaccine, and there’s essentially no evidence for it,” he said. Well, there’s obviously evidence that the booster is set to arrive.

He rambled on, “These new RNA COVID-19 vaccines include the fact that they actually cause cardiac injury in many people … call it subclinical myocarditis, its clinical significance is really unknown."

People who didn’t receive their medical degrees from a bubblegum machine have stated repeatedly that myocarditis is a “very rare” side effect of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The greater risk to your health is still COVID-19 itself.

Ladapo cited several studies from apparently Dumbass Digest that “proves” vaccines actually increase your chances of contracting COVID-19. He said, “There are a lot of red flags.”

There are no such red flags. This is a thoroughly debunked myth.

“Remember that experience of hearing these very educated people telling you what you should think but then listening inside to what makes sense, right?” Ladapo said. “What feels right. You know what feels like truth.”

Something doesn’t “feel” like the truth. It’s either true or not, like how Ladapo is a total quack. He continued his psychic friends, Marianne Williamson-style cosplay:

“We’re all in different points in our spiritual journeys, but we all have that connection at some level. And when they try to convince you to be comfortable and agree with things that don’t feel comfortable, and don’t feel like things you should agree with, that is a sign … That’s a gift that’s one of that’s something that we’re endowed with from our Creator.”

I think I speak for all of us when I say, “Huh?”

Ladapo urged people to reject the vaccine and instead adopt healthy eating habits, which I guess is possible in Florida now. I haven’t been there since 2011. A lot must have changed.

Anyway, back in reality, COVID-related hospitalizations have risen since July, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They rose almost 16 percent over the last week of August. A recent study showed that registered Republicans experienced a “significantly higher” rate of excess deaths than Democrats in Florida and Ohio in the months after COVID-19 vaccines became widely available. Ladapo’s ignorance is practically homicidal.

Even Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel pushed back against the “vilification” of vaccines, nothing that they “have been given to trillions around the world, and in the vast majority of cases, they are safe.”

Unfortunately, Dr. Siegel added, “For younger, healthier patients with intact immune systems and a foundation of immune memory against SARS-CoV-2 from prior vaccines and infection, I may choose to not recommend an additional booster at this time.”

The vaccine poses no serious threat and has at most mild side effects. Wearing a seatbelt is sometimes uncomfortable, and if you’re young and really lucky, you might survive a car crash without wearing one. But why take that risk? There’s no good reason to skip the vaccine. It could save your life.

