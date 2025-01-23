Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

House Speaker Mike Johnson says you can’t “look backwards” at who attacked whom on January 6. Then he orders up an investigation into the congressional committee that investigated January 6. (Politico) Trump probably shouldn’t have pardoned this Idaho woman who says she is sorry she was in his “cult” and thankful that the Capitol Police protected her from her fellow tourists that day. (Idaho Statesman) Even Trump’s Washington field office is arresting this pardoned J6er who threw an explosive into a tunnel of cops? Woke. (Politico)

Never shut up about the VERY UNPOPULAR STUFF the VERY UNPOPULAR DONALD TRUMP is doing. (The Bulwark)

Donald Trump: soft on drug dealers. (Wired)

Americans don’t like the drug-addled Nazi-saluting unelected co-president? Weird. (Mediaite)

Trump orders the government to stop issuing passports to children born here without two US citizen parents. (Gift link New York Times) Do you need further lawblogging about why the birthright citizenship EO is “wrong, misleading, or flagrantly unconstitutional”? Elie Mystal has you, line by misbegotten, racist line. (The Nation)

AOC. *Tips hat.* Ma’am.

The Bakersfield raids: a trial run.

The Border Patrol eventually asserted that it had conducted a four-day “targeted enforcement” operation aimed at undocumented immigrants with criminal records, ultimately detaining 78 individuals mostly for crimes such as drug trafficking, burglary and child abuse. It's fair to say that almost no one familiar with the immigration ecosystem in Kern County, where Bakersfield is located — not immigration lawyers, United Farm Workers officials or employers — believes a word of this. The UFW and other sources estimate that some 200 people were detained in just the first two days, and 1,000 in all may have been detained and released.

They were just pulling over cars with Latinos, as one does. Then, if they really were citizens, the Border Patrol just slashed their tires. (Michael Hiltzik at the LA Times, via AOL)

YOU can help protect your immigrant neighbors from ICE. (Teen Vogue)

Bless you, Bishop Mariann Budde. (Melissa Ryan at Alt Right Delete)

Al Jazeera thinks this Elon Musk Nazi shit is very, very bad. And so is the AFD’s Nazi shit. And so is Tucker Carlson’s Nazi shit. (Al Jazeera) This meteorologist thought so too. So they fired her. Ha ha! We’re in danger! (Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel)

Hmmmm why do you suppose this local news story on an Indiana bill to ban no-fault divorce among couples with kids ends with a long section on resources for victims of domestic violence, hmmmm why is that I wonder. (WTHR)

Where to buy your trans Girl Scout cookies and show your love for our youngest friends. (Erin in the Morning)

Here is music for your morning.

