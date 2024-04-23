You know, so much about the early COVID days feels like a weird dream now. Going from store to store in desperate search of toilet paper while simultaneously trying to avoid getting within six feet of anyone, failing so, so hard at doing a sourdough starter, being terrified that you or people you love were going to die, Tiger King. But one of the true standouts, in my opinion, was when Donald Trump got up in front of the entire damn nation and casually started suggesting some very unusual possible cures for the virus … including somehow shining UV light into the body and injecting cleaning disinfectants.

LIKE THIS!

Well, today is the four year anniversary of that day! Oh, how time flies when no one is telling you to inject yourself with disinfectants and UV rays!

He said:

So, supposedly when we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it's ultraviolet or just very powerful light, and I think you said that hasn't been checked, but you're going to test it. And then I said supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way. And I think you said you're going to test that too. Sounds interesting, right? And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it'd be interesting to check that so that you're going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me. So, we'll see, but the whole concept of the light, the way it kills it in one minute. That's pretty powerful.

Yes, one place where you definitely want a cleaning disinfectant is in your lungs.

Remember when Dr. Deborah Birx’s soul left her body upon hearing his musings? Let us remind you through the power of film.

Trump would later claim that he was just being “sarcastic,” but those of us who know what sarcasm sounds like were skeptical.

Feel like donating? You could do that!

Donate Just Once!

Unsurprisingly, calls to poison control centers went through the roof that week, with reports of Trump’s most loyal fans getting sick from ingesting or injecting bleach and Lysol and other disinfectants.

FOR INSTANCE!

Sadly, not all that much has changed. As I reported just last week, many Trumpists are still drinking that Miracle Mineral Supplement that is, in fact, just bleach, to keep themselves from being attacked by the spike proteins of the vaccinated.

Who knows what this man will come up with to tell people to do if he becomes president again and there is another health crisis? I just bought a bunch of creepy Victorian medicine bottles, one of which was a cure for consumption (tuberculosis) containing strychnine, so we truly have not gotten anywhere near the bottom of that barrel yet. Guess we better hope he stays the hell out of office!

OPEN THREAD!

PREVIOUSLY: