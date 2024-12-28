This is Lili, an adorable miniature dachshund, courtesy of our pal FunnyHaHa

Happy Chocolate Candy Day!

You know, I would very much love to be one of those people who is all “I don’t actually like sweets” (such people also tend to be fond of picking up British slang), because they seem very cool, but I would be lying. I like them very much, actually, and I plan to celebrate today by eating part of the Trader Joe’s milk chocolate potato chip candy bar I’ve been working on for the last week (I’m not weird, they’re just very big!). Usually I am more of a dark chocolate person, but these things are ridiculously good.

Anyway, your first present for today is this very disturbing Kinder Egg commercial, which they apparently had to take off the air in the UK because it was scaring the children. I do not blame them!

Also, we have this M&M’s commercial from a strange world in which the only humans are talk show hosts and everyone else is an M&M or a melting candy bar.

Today would also have been Lili Elbe’s 142nd birthday, were she an immortal vampire or something like that. Elbe — a Danish painter, and one of the earliest recipients of gender affirming surgery — was the subject of the 2015 film The Danish Girl. Elbe’s life also became the subject of a Tobias Picker opera in 2023 (simply titled Lili Elbe), which won “Best World Premiere” in the 2023 Oper! Awards, Germany’s national opera prize.

The role of Lili Elbe was originated by baritone Lucia Lucas, the first out trans woman opera singer to have a leading role on the American stage (not in this, in the title role of Don Giovanni). Lucas, by the way, is the subject of the 2020 documentary The Sound of Identity, which is free to watch on multiple platforms (Tubi, Amazon, PLEX, The Roku Channel) should you care to check it out.

Oh! And you can watch the opera in its entirety on YouTube, which I highly recommend doing.

Enjoy!

