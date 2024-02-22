Happy CPAC! Did you even realize it’s that time of the year again? Take that CPAC tree out of storage, because it’s happening, ready or not!

Guess reports of its death were premature, because this year’s lineup are a who’s who of deplorables, including Vivek Ramaswamy, Jim Jordan, JD Vance, Elise Stefanik, Ken Paxton, Steve Bannon, Argentinian President Javier Milei, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, and former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss (famous for serving only 50 days until the Deep State took her down). And Donald Trump himself, who will carve out time in between court dates and hawking shoes. The theme for this year is “Where Globalism Goes To Die.” Sounds like a good-time jamboree!

Also there is CPAC’s chairman and head of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp, big family values conservative guy, married to a woman, who along with his wife Mercedes and the American Conservative Union (ACU) are being sued for NINE POINT FOUR MILLION DOLLARS in the sexual battery and defamation suit brought by former Herschel Walker campaign staffer Carlton Huffman. Two other alleged victims of Schlapp’s unwanted “advances” have not joined the suit, but their allegations were reportedly found during the discovery process. Schlapp still hasn’t stepped down, so this year everyone’s just going about their usual business of whining, moaning and playing victim like nothing ever happened.

However, Wednesday the circuit court in Alexandria, VA, quietly dropped some new filings in the “pummel in the junkle” lawsuit, including a subpoena to CPAC official Lynne Rasmussen, who allegedly supervised a bunch of business-record shredding on behalf of Schlapp, days after the accusations were first publicly reported, and after Schlapp was on notice at the time about potential legal action. Not allowed!

Of course you remember this story. Carlton Huffman, a mid-level staffer with Herschel Walker’s Senate campaign, had been given the plum assignment of driving Schlapp around Georgia, and Schlapp invited Huffman out for drinks, an honor since Schlapp knows absolutely everyone in Conservative World. He also allegedly kept getting in Huffman’s personal space (Huffman has since publicly identified himself, but is referred to as “Mr. Doe” in court documents):

At Manuel's Tavern, Mr. Schlapp sat unusually close to Mr. Doe, such that his leg repeatedly contacted and was in almost constant contact with Mr. Doe's leg. Mr. Schlapp was so close to Mr. Doe that he bumped into Mr. Doe's torso where Mr. Doe had a Sig Sauer handgun holstered, asked about it, and professed an unfamiliarity with this weapon and firearms generally. Mr. Schlapp also encouraged Mr. Doe to have more drinks, despite the fact that Mr. Doe was driving. Mr. Schlapp's behavior made Mr. Doe uncomfortable, and Mr. Doe sought to create distance between he and Mr. Schlapp.

“It was a public space, and I was thinking that he got the hint. I did not want to embarrass him,” Huffman later said. “But it escalated.” After they left the bar, Schlapp was all hands, Huffman says, putting a hand on his leg and fondling his “junk.”

“From the bar to the Hilton Garden Inn, he has his hands on me. And I feel so fucking dirty. I feel so fucking dirty,” Huffman texted a friend.

At some point, the fondling turned to … something else. Huffman reported that Schlapp “grabbed my junk and pummeled it at length.”

“He’s pissed I didn’t follow him to his hotel room,” he texted a friend.



“I’m so sorry man,” the acquaintance responded. “What a f**king creep.”



The staffer later texted, “I just don’t know how to say it to my superiors thst heir [sic] surrogate fondled my junk without my consent.”

But you can’t shame the shameless, and Schlapp allegedly called Huffman again that night, as if nothing had happened, just to make sure Huffman was still going to be picking him up in the morning.

Reported the Daily Beast,

At 7: 26 a.m., Schlapp sent a text saying, “I’m in the lobby.” One minute later, the staffer called his supervisor, followed by a call with a senior official with the Walker campaign. The staffer said the senior official was “immediately horrified” and pulled him off the driving duty, and told Huffman to tell Schlapp in writing that he’d made him uncomfortable. Right after that call, the staffer sent Schlapp a text. “I did want to say I was uncomfortable with what happened last night. The campaign does have a driver who is available to get you to Macon and back to the airport,” he texted, sending the name and phone number of the driver.

Weirdly, Schlapp never asked Huffman what made him so uncomfortable!

“Pls give me a call,” Schlapp replied, followed by, “Thx.” Schlapp then called him three times over the next 20 minutes, according to phone records reviewed by The Daily Beast. When the staffer did not answer or return the calls, Schlapp sent another text, asking him to look “in your heart” and call back. “If you could see it in your heart to call me at the end of day. I would appreciate it,” Schlapp texted desperately at 12: 12 p.m. “If not I wish you luck on the campaign and hope you keep up the good work.”

As Herschel Walker’s son Christian commented, “Typical predator. Don’t get your schlong schlapped by Matt Schlapp!!”

Anyway, Huffman could not see it in his heart, and did not call. And again, Huffman was not the only guy Schlapp allegedly harassed. Those two new accusations were amended to the complaint last December. Because like cockroaches, whenever you see one sexual abuse complaint, there’s always more in the walls. Reported WaPo:

In one alleged incident, during a fundraising trip to South Florida in early 2022, Schlapp was accused of stripping to his underwear and rubbing against another person without his consent, according to the filing. In 2017, at a CPAC after-party, Schlapp attempted to kiss an employee against his wishes, the lawsuit claims. In both cases, according to the suit, the alleged victims reported the unwanted advances to staffers at CPAC’s parent organization, the American Conservative Union, but no action was taken against Schlapp.

Schlapp denied it all and went on a campaign to claim the Daily Beast was an agent of Satan, for reporting the news.

Wife Mercedes is also named in the suit, for publicly posting defamatory statements such as:

"We have learned that the accuser is a troubled individual. He has been fired from multiple jobs including one firing for lying and lying on his resume. We are sticking to our lawyer's statement. With God's help, we have stayed strong and the girls are amazingly strong."

FWIW Huffman was issued a restraining order in North Carolina after he was accused of performing unwanted sexual acts with his housemate and another woman, when Carlton was 39, and the women were 19 and 22. Ironic! So maybe he is troubled, but he has not been “fired from multiple jobs,” that’s a lie!

He is also suing Caroline Wren, who chaired Kari Lake’s run for governor, for $500,000, for repeating that he had “been fired from multiple jobs.”

For its part, the ACU is accused of helping Schlapp cover it all up, ponying up more than a million bucks in legal fees from its coffers to defend its chairman. Three of the eight board members were all, “Hey, hardworking conservatives donate to us to make America 1930s Germany again, not defend a guy who can’t stop getting sued for groping, grinding and stripping down naked to his underwear, so also this is kind of a big legal liability for us, and by the way, the Feds are already sniffing around” — obvious paraphrase of what we imagine their thought process sounded like! — Schlapp and his board told them to get fucked, and they resigned.

Somewhere in this process, the Schlapps went on Newsmax to awkwardly coo about their sch-picy marriage, gag.

A trial in Huffman's lawsuit against the Schlapps and ACU is scheduled for June 2024. Can’t wait to see what else oozes out!

