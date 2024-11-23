The lovely Farrah, courtesy of our pal Thalia!

Today is Eat A Cranberry Day, I guess.

I don’t think I’ve ever actually eaten a raw cranberry before, even though I lived right near the Ocean Spray cranberry bog (in Plymouth, Mass). It doesn’t seem like it would be very good!

Did you know that Ocean Spray is not just a juice brand or a regular corporation, or a subsidiary of some conglomerate, but a grower-owned agricultural cooperative? It’s true! It is also true that they used to send me coupons every year for a while for free cranberry sauce, because I wrote an article for a site that no longer exists about how I didn’t like the cans that only opened on one side because it made it harder to retain the desirable can shape? As well as instructions for keeping the can shape with the new cans? That was pretty nice of them!

And that’s pretty much all I can think of to say about cranberries. The fruit, anyway.

[Rebecca does though, and what she has to say about cranberries is THIS.]

Because we obviously have another holiday coming up, I figured I would bless you with some Thanksgiving-related presents this week — including the greatest Thanksgiving special of all time. I am, of course, talking about “The Thanksgiving That Almost Wasn’t,” perhaps better known as “the one with the talking squirrel that saves the first Thanksgiving that they used to play on Cartoon Network every year.”

And you are welcome.

I’d also like to take you all the way back to 1997, to the time Barney the Dinosaur died in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

I have to say, this does hit a little bit differently after that Barney documentary where it was revealed that the cast did get a lot of very disturbing death threats.

Anyway! To be EXTRA thematic … I bring you Thanksgiving In The Land of Oz, which I admittedly did not know was a thing until moments ago. But how appropriate is that, given that the Wicked movie premiered yesterday?!

Here’s hoping you all have a happy Thanksgiving and don’t have to interact with any especially terrible relatives!

