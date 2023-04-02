Marvin Gaye was fatally shot by his own father on April 1, 1984. However, he was born on April 2, 1939 so that’s what we’ll celebrate today.



Gaye helped shape the Motown sound in the 1960s.

youtu.be

Gaye shook up Motown, soul music, and the world with 1971’sWhat’s Going On. I wonder if Will Riker grew a beard to show he meant business like 1970s Gaye.

youtu.be



Then there wasLet’s Get It On.



youtu.be





Followed byI Want Youin 1976. Gotta love the Sugar Shack painting from Ernie Barnes, also used for series “Good Times.”

youtu.be



“Got To Give It Up” from 1977 remains one of my favorites, and I agree with the YouTube user who said, “They better play this at my funeral, or I’m not dying.”

youtu.be

Gaye was on a career upswing with 1982’sMidnight Love, featuring the hit “Sexual Healing.” Unfortunately, it was his last studio album. But Mr. Gaye remains eternally funky.

youtu.be

