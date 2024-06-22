This is the lovely and very fluffy Lucy, courtesy of our pal Katherine! Happy weekend!

Today, because it is apparently National Kissing Day (really?), I am bringing you a very fancy present indeed — the very first kiss captured on film!

Of course, before you prepare yourself for any AW-ing, I will forewarn you that a contemporary criticism of the film is … not entirely wrong.

"The spectacle of the prolonged pasturing on each other's lips was beastly enough in life size on the stage but magnified to gargantuan proportions and repeated three times over it is absolutely disgusting."

I mean, no hate, but I’ve never seen human beings kiss like that and neither of them seem as though they are having an especially good time.

And now for something completely different! But not really! Just a different kind of KISS. Specifically, a segment about putting a KISS concert together from an episode of the 1970s/’80s PBS kids’ show 3-2-1 Contact.

Enjoy!

Talk amongst yourselves!