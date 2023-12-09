Beanie, courtesy of our friend Deborah!

It is National Llama Day, and as you may or may not know … I am a fan. This year I attended the llama costume contest at the Minnesota State Fair and I got to meet and pet many llamas and it was a fantastic time. I hope someday they make super tiny mini purse llamas so I can have one of my own (kidding, I know that breeding super tiny animals like that is bad, I’m just saying — it would be super cute).

Here is one of the llamas I met in person, and yes, it was that exciting.



So! This week, I was going to gift you with a 15-minute short directed by and starring James Lorinz from Street Trash and Frankenhooker, in which he plays Mr. Swirlee, a man with a giant soft-serve ice cream cone for a head, who contemplates suicide by warm bath — but then I decided to be nice and instead I am graciously offering an entire hour of cute pet videos.

See? I can be nice.

You should know that this is actually a huge sacrifice for me. I once protested being asked to do cute animal posts by another site I worked for (because the last “only girl” who wrote for them did cute animal posts) and I protested that by writing an article about “TK Totally Adorable Animals That Are Also Total Cannibals” and they never asked me again.

I’m kidding, by the way. Not about the other site, I actually did do that (publisher was later Me Too’d, in case you were wondering), about it being a huge sacrifice. Though if you still want to watch Swirlee, here is a link for that as well.

