Remember Scott Adams? The guy who drew “Dilbert” until he went all racist-MAGA-incel, and lost his publishing contract but we guess still does the strip online for adoring idiots? (We didn’t look, really.)

Anyhow, the great genius of everything was trending on Xwitter Friday, so of course we looked, and he has a Theory about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his performative assholery at the US-Mexico border. It is, as you would expect, completely batshit. We’re sure that after a lengthy buildup like that you either really want to read it now, or have already closed the tab to go read “Mutts,” which is nice. So here it is:

Women don’t understand that the civil war already started. Men live in a continuous state of violence. We size up every threat and have a tentative plan to kill it first. We live that war and it never stops. The battle to defend Texas and the homeland is already in full throw. Decisions have been made. Men on each (potential) side have evaluated the threat and gamed out the outcomes in their minds. I don’t expect American men in uniform to start shooting at each other. We’ve gamed that out. No Win. I do expect Biden to back down. His handlers will game it out the same.

They don’t? We do? It is? We have? We did? He will? Who are his handlers? (Haha, don’t be silly, it’s the Jews.)

Good lord what a mess. I had to take a brief break from killing my lunch, or at least warming it up in the microwave, to consider the threat and game out the outcome, and I concluded that this man still has too much money left. Then I killed and ate the border, so you’re all welcome for that.

Sorry ladies, you wouldn’t get it.

Adams also Xweeted out this additional explanation of how we just aren’t mating the right way in the world today, and that’s the source of our discontents. We won’t ruin it with analysis, just share it with you in its magnificent patriarchofascist glory:

Here's a reframe for understanding basically everything wrong with the country right now. We think we have a racial and political divide. We do not. We have a broken mating system (marriage). When men and women have adequate mating strategies, they put their focus on mating, and in so doing they become biologically satisfied. Or at least it keeps them busy. But when mating strategies fail — for a variety of social reasons, like now — men become dangerous and women become batshit crazy and start defending DEI and open borders and anything else that increases the odds of women being around additional sperm. What we think we see is Democrats versus Republicans. That's the downstream effect. But it's really a mating failure that turned Democrats into the woman party and Republicans into the man party. Democrat men are pleasers, so they play along with the single women to increase their mating options. Republican women are inclined to back their protectors, which is also a good mating strategy. There you go.

I … wait, you’re saying … what? Open borders and DEI = more sperms for liberal womenz?

Also, when exactly was this alleged golden age when America’s mating strategies were good and healthy and in balance with the cosmic Omphalos or whatever?

I’ll just assume that strict white supremacy and segregation were also in vogue at the time, but for some reason I’m also thinking Adams might have been thinking of Imperial Japan up through the end of WWII, when everything was orderly and people knew their place.

These wisdomdroppings were, of course acclaimed by his remaining fans, whom I hope I will never meet, not even one. One particularly sharp fellow explained that “It’ll work itself out. Conservatives will procreate, liberals will die off.”

Also a disturbing number of these freaks like using “Publius” as a username, because every single one of them is the equal of Hamilton, Madison, and Jay writing the Federalist, just you wait, you’ll see.

In conclusion, I really need not to click on anything that’s “trending,” and now it’s almost time for my week off, whoohoo.

