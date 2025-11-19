Wonkette

Alpaca22
1h

Kyle Griffin

‪@kylegriffin1.bsky.social

Breaking on MS NOW:

The full grand jury never reviewed the indictment it handed up against Comey.

Prosecutors said, instead of presenting a new indictment after the grand jury declined to approve one of the counts, Halligan simply brought an altered version for the grand jury's foreperson to sign.

ReSister For Life Callyson
32m

Relevant:

Jeff Horwitz

‪@jeffhorwitz.bsky.social

For the first time ever, I had to make a payment in crypto.

I can now confidently say that crypto payments combine the speed of a dial up modem and the ease of updating the drivers on a 1998 HP Laserjet printer.

https://bsky.app/profile/jeffhorwitz.bsky.social/post/3m5v2mqwqok2a

