Rep. Lauren Boebert fled her current congressional district because it looked like she might lose to Democrat Adam Frisch, whom she only defeated in 2022 by a painful 554 votes. I assumed Boebert had cleverly set up shop in a solidly Republican district and was now safe from actual accountability. Then I realized I’d used “cleverly” in the same sentence as Boebert. Obviously, there were some flaws in her plan. The biggest is that she actually moved up her day of reckoning: Instead of having to face a single strong competitor in a general election, she has to face multiple competitors in a Republican primary.

Boebert failed to consider that actual residents of Colorado’s Fourth District might want to replace retiring Rep. Ken Buck, and it turns out that voters aren’t hopping on Boebert’s magic carpetbagging ride.

Last Thursday, Boebert met the other candidates for the first debate in the primary. Standing in the way of her third term are Logan County Commissioner Jerry Sonnenberg, former Colorado House Minority Leader Mike Lynch, Douglas County filmmaker Deborah Flora, and state House Minority Whip Richard Holtorf, plus three others who are less popular than Boebert apparently.

Boebert’s first sign of trouble was that the incumbent Congress member got the worst seat at the debate table. She was placed at the far end, near the kitchen (if there was a kitchen at the venue).

The noted theatre lover was asked when she’d moved to Colorado’s Fourth District. “I’d like to ask a really simple question,” Lynch said, but since he didn’t adjust the question for Boebert’s intellect, he might as well have asked her about string theory.

“Could you give the definition of carpetbagger?” he asked, as the audience reacted to the sick burn.

“I have moved into the Fourth District,” Boebert replied, presumably hoping that was enough for a passing grade. “My boys and I needed a fresh start. That’s been very public of what the home life looked like. I’m sorry to bring that up. I’ve tried to put it into a very pretty package and bring my ex-husband lots of honor. And since there is nothing private about my personal life, it’s out there. And my boys need some freedom from what’s going on and this move is the right move for me and for them.”

Boebert demonstrates her typical grace and class when she hides behind her kids as justification for her sudden move. She acts like anyone — even her fellow Republicans — actually need her in Congress and that she performs a public service anyone could actually identify. If she truly wanted a fresh start for her kids, she could quit and move. It’s not like she’s Meghan Markle. We promise to leave her alone if she left the country.

She went on to laughably argue that her move benefits the Third District because it would stop the Hollywood money pouring in to defeat her. She can’t seem to connect the dots that this still makes her a liability even in a less competitive district. She’s also just embarrassing. Who needs that?

“Republicans in the Third District now have a fair fight against their opponents,” Boebert added.

A straw poll of voters was conducted after the debate and Boebert came in fifth out of nine; presumably they were not enthused by her message “Republicans are better off when I’m not on the ballot.”

