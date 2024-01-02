Cat attacking me in Lyon.

Rep. Lauren Boebert announced last week that she’s running scared from her current congressional district and carpet bagging her way into a more solidly Republican one. It’s a desperate, shameless move from someone who’s been both desperate and shameless in a public place.

Boebert is hardly the master political strategist, so she didn’t seem to realize that she’d face actual competition from other Republicans who want to fill retiring Rep. Ken Buck’s seat in Colorado’s Fourth District. These Republicans have the advantage of living in this district already and not serving as a running punchline.

“I think she’s got a serious challenge on her hands trying to explain to the voters of CD-4 why she felt it was necessary to leave CD-3 and have a better chance at keeping her seat in Congress,” Colorado Republican Party Chair Dave Williamson said. “It’s kind of a problematic proposition but it’s, again, it’s something for the voters to decide.”

Richard Holtorf, a member of the Colorado General Assembly who’s also running to replace Buck, knocked Boebert in a withering statement: “Seat shopping isn’t something the voters look kindly upon. If you can’t win in your home, you can’t win here.”

Alas, poor Boebert insists she had to turn tail and run to the Fourth District because the mean Hollywood elite was out to get her. She whined on Steve Bannon’s podcast:

“We have to shut down the Hollywood elites who are trying to buy my current district. There has been close to $10 million poured into this district to buy this seat. Colorado’s Third District is not for sale. But with my announcement running in the Fourth District, that shut down the dark money that was flowing into our district.”

No one’s trying to buy the Third District seat with their Supreme Court-approved free speech. People simply don’t like Boebert because she’s annoying and they want her to go away, preferably forever. Boebert just narrowly beat Democrat Adam Frisch in her first re-election bid, and instead of that experience humbling her, she just got worse. She even pissed off other Republicans when she joined Matt Gaetz’s initial public hazing of wannabe Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Frisch’s campaign reported a third quarter haul of almost $3.4 million, which is slightly more than what Democratic Senate candidates Bob Casey and Ruben Gallego raised in the same period. He has $4.3 million cash on hand. We don’t want to talk about what Boebert has on hand.

“They do not have policies they are running on [in CO-3],” she told Bannon, “they are simply running against Lauren Boebert.”

Frisch does have actual policies that he contrasts with Boebert’s far-right lunacy. He made clear that he’s not interested in her personal life:

“Instead, we will highlight her choice to focus her resources on promoting herself, chasing conspiracy theories and promoting false rumors about the last election instead of serving the people of rural Colorado. We will highlight her failure to focus on the policy issues important to hard working Coloradans including her votes against veterans services and healthcare, against making computer chips in America which would cost American jobs and her extreme view to make ALL abortions illegal even cases of rape or incest. Lauren Bobert’s record does not represent the needs of the people of the 3rd district.”

Boebert complained that Frisch’s donations aren’t just coming from “Aspen … it’s coming from Hollywood.”

“When you have Barbra Streisand donating to the Democrat, when you have Ryan Reynolds donating to the Democrat, it shows you that Hollywood is trying to buy their way into Congress,” she said.

Not surprisingly, Boebert is full of crap. This isn’t all “Hollywood money.” Frisch boasts more than 100,000 individual donations at an average of less than $32. And celebrities like Streisand and Reynolds only know who Boebert is because she personally chose to make herself a national spectacle. That has long been a goal she shared with frenemy Marjorie Taylor Greene, who’s from a much safer district. She’s now reaping that whirlwind.

Abandoning her district won’t help Republicans hold the seat. She’s a major liability, sure, but now another Republican will have to start from square one. Of course, this is all in character for Boebert, a coward who cares only about herself.

