Have you heard the Good News of Wonkette's day of news? It's five damn Nice Times up in here!
What time is it? It’s time to subscribe!
I started your day with a healthy breakfast of tabs!
Evan went to a Gloria Johnson fundraiser and then he got all EARNEST and shit! I KNOW! EVAN! And Mr. Cynic thinks she can do it!
Gloria Johnson Is Smart, Cool, Talks About Abortion Out Loud. Doth Tennessee Dare Make This Non-Lunatic A Senator?
·
We got us a nice time!
We got us another nice time!
California Bill Will Stop Schools And Teachers From Outing Students To Their Bigot Parents
·
We got us a THIRD nice time, and there is no way to explain this without breaking your brain: It’s a Fifth Circuit nice time!
A … sort of … nice time if you squint.
Sens. Whitehouse And Wyden To Dick Durbin: THIS Is How You Investigate These MFers, MFer!
·
And only two stories about Trump.
and
And then we all had a drink.
We’ll be out Monday for the holiday weekend, except some lazy something for you to comment near. We love you! Frankie say relax!