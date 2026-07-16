If you were glued to your chair yesterday watching Donald Trump’s lap cat Todd Blanche promise the Senate that he would continue acting as Trump’s personal lawyer if confirmed as attorney general, you might have missed that there was another confirmation hearing in the Senate Intelligence Committee yesterday for Jay Clayton, whom Trump has picked to be his next lickspittle traitor at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

Clayton is not a serious person, despite how he technically has something resembling a c.v. He chaired the SEC during the first Trump administration, he was Trump’s original goon at the Southern District of New York (SDNY) during Trump 2.0, and now Trump wants him to fill Tulsi Gabbard’s shoes at ODNI, and also Bill Pulte’s shoes, as soon as he’s done being the “interim” guy and firing everybody he thinks is part of the Deep State that rigged all the elections against Trump by allowing citizens to vote for his opponents.

All you need to verify that this guy is going to be a total bozo is to watch his absolutely humiliating questioning from Georgia Senator and peach cobbler server-upper Jon Ossoff (just click it, you’ll see what people in the comments section are calling “peach cobbler”), whose “I am your Daddy and also your fucking father” voice is really filling out quite nicely, should he decide to run for president in 2028.

It’s a question Trump nominees are used to hearing from Democrats at this point, but it’s an important litmus test. “Who won the 2020 election?” It tells you whether they value the truth and the oaths they will take enough to be straight with the American people, or if they are cowardly little repositories for the rancid piss of the world’s stupidest tyrant first and foremost, and public servants dead last. However, there was something new and forceful and frankly kind of brutal about the way Ossoff asked Clayton, then berated him and embarrassed him after he refused.

Here’s how Ossoff set it up.

OSSOFF: You have an obligation to be honest and forthright with this committee, correct? CLAYTON: Yes.

He was already confused what kind of dangerous trap Ossoff was setting, by verifying that Trump nominees aren’t supposed to lie to Congress in their confirmation hearings or any other time, really.

OSSOFF: And is it the case in the Juan Orlando Hernandez case that the President of the United States pardoned a man who had worked with the Sinaloa cartel to facilitate massive narco-trafficking into the United States? CLAYTON: I don’t remember the specifics of that case. OSSOFF: He was convicted in your district. CLAYTON: He was convicted. I’m just, we convict a lot of people for a lot of drugs OSSOFF: Convicted of narco trafficking, yes? CLAYTON: I believe … OSSOFF: At massive scale, yes? CLAYTON: Well, you’re telling me what I know. That’s kind of, um, I, he was, he was, I believe, uh, look, I’ll take your word for it. He was a convicted narco-trafficker. OSSOFF: Did the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, pardon a convicted narco-trafficker? CLAYTON: I believe we just discussed that. The president provided a pardon, yes. OSSOFF: Yes or no? Did the President of the United States pardon a convicted narco-trafficker? CLAYTON: Yes. OSSOFF: Who won the 2020 election?

Hahahahahahahahahahahaha. Please watch the video so you understand how Ossoff asked this without missing a beat, completely deadpan, again, showing this little ingrown MAGA pube — and any others who might see the clip — how a real man asks questions.

Clayton, torn between the obvious truth and the need to suck a tyrant’s dick, hemmed and hawed and tried to find a third option.

CLAYTON: Uh, you know, we’re not, I’m not, I’m not gonna do this with you.

Not going to answer questions?

CLAYTON’S FUCKING FATHER JON OSSOFF: This is a job interview. We’ve established that you have an obligation to be honest and forthright with the committee. Yes, you do have an obligation to be honest and forthright with the committee? CLAYTON: Yes. OSSOFF: Who won the 2020 election? CLAYTON: Like I said, I’m not, I’m not going to get into that with you, OSSOFF: But you do have an obligation to be honest and forthright with the committee. CLAYTON: Is anything that I just said not honest or forthright? OSSOFF: Yes, you’re not being honest or forthright. Who won the 2020 election? CLAYTON: I think I answered the question. We can keep doing this … OSSOFF: Well, we’re going to keep doing it because you’re not being honest and forthright. CLAYTON: I’m not going to engage in the theater. OSSOFF: It’s a simple question, Mr. Clayton.

You know in 2001: A Space Odyssey when HAL 9000 starts getting a little bit scary, or, you know, any sci-fi or religious flick where there’s some kind of powerful being with an authoritative voice that booms? Ossoff had that energy when he said, “It’s a simple question, Mr. Clayton.” Except instead of being a supercomputer that goes mad, Ossoff was simply making the Constitution slide off its chair.

OSSOFF: Who won the 2020 presidential election? CLAYTON: I’ve answered it.

That was not the answer Clayton’s fucking father wanted to hear.

OSSOFF: You’re here asking for the support of senators to lead America’s intelligence community. We’ve established that you have an obligation to be honest and forthright with this committee and with the American public, but you refuse to answer a simple matter of fact about the 2020 election. Is that right? CLAYTON: No, that’s not right. OSSOFF: Then answer the question, who won the 2020 election? CLAYTON: I have answered. OSSOFF: Answer it. What is your answer? CLAYTON: I’ve given you my answer. OSSOFF: What is your answer? [Clayton literally shrugs like a fucking coward.] You refuse to answer a basic question about who won a presidential election? But you ask to lead America’s intelligence community?

And then he just started kicking him while he was down. If Donald Trump makes up hallucinations about Ossoff’s election being illegitimate in his fake-ass clownfucker pedo-lover “address to the nation” tonight, he’s got a whole passel of fresh reasons to feel extremely threatened by Ossoff, even more than the polls that show Ossoff beating the absolute shitfire out of Trump endorsee Mike Collins.

OSSOFF: Isn’t it humiliating to be unable to answer this question, to have to indulge the president’s delusions? We know, you know, everybody in this room knows the truthful answer to that question. Why can you not give it? CLAYTON: I think I gave you the answer.

Isn’t it humiliating?

Having fully destroyed Clayton to such a degree that nobody will ever look at him again without thinking about the time Jon Ossoff beat the shit out of him, the senator started directly addressing Trump’s racist conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, about Georgia, and how Trump wants to use those to help him steal the midterms.

This was also humiliating for Clayton.

OSSOFF: Are you aware that Director Gabbard was present at the Fulton County raid in Georgia earlier this year? CLAYTON: You discussed that with me yesterday in your office. OSSOFF: Are you aware that Director Gabbard was present at the Fulton County raid earlier this year? CLAYTON: You brought it to me. OSSOFF: What is going on here? You’ve said at the beginning of this, you have an obligation to be honest and forthright with the committee. I’m asking a very simple question.Are you aware of a Director Gabbard was present at the Fulton County raid earlier this year. Yes or no? Are you aware? CLAYTON: I, I was … OSSOFF: You won’t answer that question either. CLAYTON: I just said I was made aware of it by you yesterday. OSSOFF: The first time you learned that Director Gabbard was present at that raid was in my office yesterday?

He was APPALLED.

CLAYTON: It was the first time that in my recollection I’ve thought about it recently. Now, was I aware of it before? OSSOFF: What?

What? the senator said, on behalf of us all.

APPALLED.

CLAYTON: Um, you, I mean, you brought to my attention yesterday. I had not thought you know I had, I had not thought about it until you brought it to my attention yesterday. OSSOFF: Your answers lack credibility. Your testimony lacks credibility. You’re being evasive and you’re not being candid or forthright, and everybody across the country is going to watch this and know that. Are you aware that former Director Gabbard testified that her presence at the raid was quote “requested by the president”? CLAYTON: I’m not aware of that until now. OSSOFF: OK, you are now aware of that. CLAYTON: Yeah. OSSOFF: Are you aware that members of this committee are already probing Director Gabbard’s potential misconduct in this matter. CLAYTON: No I don’t, I’m not privy to your probe and to … OSSOFF: Are you aware that the general counsel and deputy general counsel of your office have already provided testimony to this committee regarding this matter? CLAYTON: No. OSSOFF: If the White House chief of staff or the president asks you to travel somewhere across the United States and oversee the execution of a domestic search warrant on a sensitive election facility, will you do it? CLAYTON: Um … OSSOFF: Is that appropriate? Is that appropriate for the Director of National Intelligence? CLAYTON: That’s a hypothetical.

No, pisshole, it literally happened, you were just talking about it with Jon Ossoff in his office yesterday, and also in this hearing. It’s also an extremely basic question, as the DNI isn’t supposed to be doing dick to interfere with local American elections, and if this little fascist cuck was qualified for this job, or took any single sentence of the Constitution seriously, he would have run and jumped and waved his hands to reassure the senator that he’d never do something so traitorous or fucking stupid.

OSSOFF: We all know it’s not appropriate for the Director of National Intelligence, will you answer the question?

And this was the point when prissy little pencil-necked weenus Tom Cotton started smashing his gavel to-and-fro at the disrespectful Democratic senator who wouldn’t even lie down and enjoy Trump’s fascism the way Dear Leader requires.

Unfortunately for Cotton, his prissing did not work, because Jon Ossoff was not fucking finished speaking, and now he was speaking to Cotton.

OSSOFF: Will you give him the opportunity to answer the question? Is this not material right now, sir? Is it appropriate for the Director of National Intelligence to oversee the execution of domestic search warrants at sensitive election facilities? Yes or no?

YES OR NO?

Jay Clayton could not answer, because Jon Ossoff had just told him this matter was under investigation, and as we all know, nobody is allowed to talk about any ongoing investigation ever, even if you’re not currently involved in that investigation, because you’re not yet the Director of National Intelligence.

“SENATOR OSSOFF, YOUR TIME IS EXPIRED!” the pink flamingo from Russellville, Arkansas, bitched from behind his gavel.

“Disqualifying,” Ossoff said off camera.

So that’s how that went. This was Miss Russellville’s face right then:

If you want to see a long version that includes committee top-ranking Democrat Mark Warner marveling that Clayton couldn’t even answer who won the 2020 election, here’s a longer video:

Clayton finally conceded that Joe Biden was president for four years, and that he was “fairly and duly” elected “under our process.” LOL, “under our process”? What a weird way to add an asterisk to this.

Warner also told Clayton that it “strains credibility” to believe Clayton is completely ignorant to how Tulsi Gabbard was trying to ratfuck the midterms for Trump with the Fulton County raid, or that he didn’t even think to brush up on that before this hearing.

“To be clear,” the beaten-down man admitted, “the ODNI’s role is principally outside the United States.”

But Ossoff’s damage was done.

We are just saying, and first he needs to win in Georgia in November, but wouldn’t it be fun watching this guy run against JD Vance or Marco Rubio or the ghost of Hitler 69-ing Jefferson Davis in a trenchcoat or whoever the Republicans pick as their nominee in 2028?

We are just saying!

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