Wonkette

Wonkette

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Alpaca22's avatar
Alpaca22
3h

A brief reminder.

3 days ago, Donald Trump paid $5.6 million to that woman he raped. That judgment made it all the way through every court and SCOTUS declined to hear his appeal. The verdict is final.

For three days, it has been LEGALLY official: Trump is a rapist.

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Lady Tavestock's avatar
Lady Tavestock
3h

I wonder about Senator Ossoff's testosterone.

Not!

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