Wonkette

Wonkette

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freakishlystrong's avatar
freakishlystrong
5h

Aaaannnd, right on time, to distract instead of solving the fucking problem;

"The Navy could end up spending billions to satisfy a new demand from President Donald Trump to rip out the high-tech electromagnetic systems it uses to launch jets from its newest class of aircraft carriers in favor of older, steam-powered catapults." He "commanded" this yesterday.

Better still was the response from an actual aviator, Mark Kelly;

“I’ve launched off the front of aircraft carriers hundreds of times, have a Master’s degree in aeronautical engineering, and am a test pilot and even I wouldn’t suggest to the Navy how to engineer specific systems on its ships. Donald Trump should stick to what he knows best — ballrooms, bankruptcy, and bullsh*t,”

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
6h

Why do Republicans hate our troops?

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