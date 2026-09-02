Wonkette

Wonkette

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Wookiee Monster's avatar
Wookiee Monster
6h

Do we really need more Dems in disarray bullshit right now? Especially when rightwingers are still complaining that teenagers are “underbabied.”

https://bsky.app/profile/headquartersnews.bsky.social/post/3muiaqcrgd22f

Cmon, get together and act like a party for once.

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Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
6h

Just what we need. Actual "Dems in Disarray."

Fuck these self-serving morons.

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