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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
13h

Splitting the Dem vote is one of the Republican Party's oldest and most effective tricks.

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R. Riddle's avatar
R. Riddle
13h

Third-Way Democrats are the most unsexy and time-wasting three-ways.

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