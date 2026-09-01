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Aquaman, Real Estate Investor.'s avatar
Aquaman, Real Estate Investor.
24m

Evil is saying you think Trump is America's Hitler.

Then going to work for him anyway.

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No Quid Bro Code's avatar
No Quid Bro Code
18m

I mean didn’t El-Sayed sort of gloat that now his building was the tallest in downtown Manhattan literally as the ruins were still smoldering? Oh wait.

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