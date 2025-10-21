Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

Still thinking about how easy Rubio's confirmation went. *green barf emoji*

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
schmannity's avatar
schmannity
3h

So weird for Rubio to be engaging in the kind of conduct the exile community has accused the Castro government of for nearly 70 years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
453 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture