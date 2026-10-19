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Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️'s avatar
Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️
2h

https://bsky.app/profile/maddow.bsky.social/post/3myaqp2vwdk23

Georgia: 40% increase in first-day turnout compared with the 2022 midterms, and more than double the first-day participation seen during the 2018 midterms.

"Early ballots in North Carolina and Maine are up 38% from the last midterms, while Iowa has seen a 61% increase"

https://www.kark.com/news/early-voting-surges-across-key-battleground-states-ahead-of-midterms/

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paul
2h

What's the big deal? Russians like potatoes. The Irish like potatoes. Everyone likes potatoes. Can't we all find some common ground? /s

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