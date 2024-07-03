Here you are, the end of this short, terrible week before the holiday. (Wonkette will be around on Friday, don’t worry.)

PRESIDENT Joe Biden is doing a Medal of Honor ceremony, for Pvts. Philip G. Shadrach and George D. Wilson, members of the Union Army’s 2nd Ohio Volunteer Infantry Regiment, two Union soldiers who were part of an event during the Civil War known as the Great Locomotive Chase. Read all about it here.

But yes, the day before Independence Day, Biden is giving the Medal of Honor posthumously to two men who fought to fuck up the Confederacy. Pretty much the same thing today’s American heroes are doing.

The ceremony starts at 4:45 p.m. ET, so this will also be your OPEN THREAD. Have a good hot dog or fireworks gender reveal party tomorrow, or however you celebrate! Pray this won’t be our last 4th that means something, or barring that, pray that the British invade.

