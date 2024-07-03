Here Is THE PRESIDENT Doing A Medal Of Honor Ceremony For UNION SOLDIERS, Time To Watch THE PRESIDENT
Promise to let you know if that status changes.
Here you are, the end of this short, terrible week before the holiday. (Wonkette will be around on Friday, don’t worry.)
PRESIDENT Joe Biden is doing a Medal of Honor ceremony, for Pvts. Philip G. Shadrach and George D. Wilson, members of the Union Army’s 2nd Ohio Volunteer Infantry Regiment, two Union soldiers who were part of an event during the Civil War known as the Great Locomotive Chase. Read all about it here.
But yes, the day before Independence Day, Biden is giving the Medal of Honor posthumously to two men who fought to fuck up the Confederacy. Pretty much the same thing today’s American heroes are doing.
The ceremony starts at 4:45 p.m. ET, so this will also be your OPEN THREAD. Have a good hot dog or fireworks gender reveal party tomorrow, or however you celebrate! Pray this won’t be our last 4th that means something, or barring that, pray that the British invade.
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
Please tell me this is a fake.
FEC FORM 2
STATEMENT OF CANDIDACY
FILING FEC-1793385
1. MR DONALD JOHN TRUMP
GENERAL MICHAEL THOMAS FLYNN(Vice President)
P.O. BOX 13570
ARLINGTON, VA 22219
2. Identification Number: P40020406
3. Party: rEP
4. Office Sought: President
5-6. State & District of Candidate: ____ - 0
DESIGNATION OF PRINCIPAL CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE
7. I hereby designate the following named political committee as my Principal Campaign Committee for the 2024 election(s).
Trump-Flynn 2024
FEC ID #: C00882498
C/O Bulldog Compliance
138 CONANT STREET STE 202
BEVERLY, MA 01915
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/forms/P40020406/1793385/
If he has picked Flynn to be his veep why is the goddamned media silent?
A poll just came out saying Michelle Obama would beat Trump. Lol, I sure hope Trump sees that.
SAVE US MICHELLE OBAMA!!!!!!