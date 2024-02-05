Greg Gutfeld, he is the “funny one” on Fox News. He used to be in the late night spot, and because of how many Fox News viewers fall asleep with their faces in their elder porridge and leave the TV on until it’s informercial time, he was for a moment there considered the KING OF LATE NIGHT, which he and Fox News really loved.

Now he’s in Laura Ingraham’s old spot, where whatever his ratings are (not looking it up) it’s … because of how many Fox News viewers fall asleep with their faces in their elder porridge and leave the TV on until it’s infomercial time.

Anyway, he isn’t funny, as this post demonstrates and the video below demonstrates. He is just this incidental white man who wouldn’t really be anybody if there wasn’t still a market in MAGA-land for incidental white men. Kat Abughazaleh from Media Matters put the video together, and it’s all clips from the last week of Gutfeld saying rhymes, because he apparently thinks “rhymes” are the same as “jokes.” And to be fair, maybe at the Caucasian nursing homes where Greg is considered a sex pin-up, those are the same.

Here, watch Greg do his really prissy rhyming thing for two minutes, it’s really somethin’.

“Words have them stumped, so they blame it on Trump!”

“Step outside if you dare, there’s turds in the air!”

“For tabloid fodder she’s a keeper, but what if Taylor’s stories went much deeper?”

“Libs start to panic if you destroy a status that’s satanic!”

God, why?

Again, Abughazaleh says they’re all from the last week.

“He’s like a cross between Dr. Seuss and Kyle Rittenhouse,” said Andrew Lawrence, also of Media Matters.

Uh yup.

