Uh oh big mad! screengrab via TMZ

Some heroes don’t wear capes. Some of them wear whatever United Auto Workers Local 600 guys at the Ford Rouge Center plant in Dearborn, Michigan, wear. Probably some kind of pants!

And what we’re about to tell you about is more courage than literally every member of the deballed White House Press Corps or most of the American sports world or all the actors on Sunday night who couldn’t muster up the strength to say something about the onset of the Fourth Reich at the Golden Globes, and so many others. It’s Renee Good courage.

TJ Sabula is 40 years old and works at that Ford plant. And Trump was waddling by within earshot, a mere 60 feet away. So he screamed something something “PEDOPHILE PROTECTOR”! And ohhhhhhhh, Trump was mad, because he’s a little bitch, and he is carefully kept from hearing from the great majority of Americans who hate him and consider his very disgusting body a waste of carbon, ohhhhhhh so mad. So Trump flipped the guy off with his tiny, tiny, tiniest middle finger, and mouthed “fuck you.”

Big man. Big maaaaaaan. And so presidential!

Oh dear God, how jealous are you right now?

Poor TJ Sabula has been suspended from his job, because we guess his bosses at the Ford plant are bootlickers who love the taste of Trump’s asshole in the morning. (Ford fascist during a very Hitlerian time? You don’t say!)

But NO RAGRETS:

“As far as calling him out, definitely no regrets whatsoever,” Sabula said, though he added that he is concerned about the future of his job and believes he has been “targeted for political retribution” for “embarrassing Trump in front of his friends.”

TJ Sabula, we are pretty sure there’ll be a GoFundMe with your name on it, should it become necessary. (Oh wait, did we way will be? More like here it is.)

Sabula explained that sometimes you just have to seize the day:

“I don’t feel as though fate looks upon you often, and when it does, you better be ready to seize the opportunity,” Sabula said. “And today I think I did that.”

Yes he damn did.

And because Grandpa Dementia Diapers is deteriorating by the day, while also en-Hitler-ing himself by the day, and building what’s probably in reality a Hitler bunker under where the East Wing used to be, it’s not often that he just comes in earshot of an American who isn’t a worthless, vile sycophant, somebody who’s willing to hold up a mirror and tell Trump what the world sees when we gaze upon his disgusting, ugly visage. So this guy did what everybody who is ever in that situation should do.

You would do it.

Oooooh, you are so jealous right now.

White House spox Steven Cheung, the big stupid-looking one they say everybody in the White House is always afraid is going to keel over and die at any minute, released one of his trademark way-too-dramatic statements that’s going for machismo but just comes off like it’s trying too hard and has very short fingers. “A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response.” OK, Steven. Hey, at least it wasn’t a woman with a smile on her face, somebody might have had to murder her to teach her a lesson about disrespecting MAGA white men, eh?

The rest of the day was just a shitshow of failures for Trump, as usual. That guy called him a pedophile protector, you know, because Donald Trump’s entire life is devoted to protecting pedophiles, including his dead pedophile best friend Jeffrey Epstein, who raped children, and their mutual live pedophile best friend Ghislaine Maxwell, who raped children, GOLLY, wonder if the Epstein Files show that Trump had a whole lot in common with his pedophile child rapist best friends! But there were other failure parts!

Like afterward when Trump did a speech at the Detroit Economic Club and just embarrassed his own syphilitic senile ass, for instance trying to “imitate” Joe Biden while the audience stayed totally silent because they hate him and maybe they were wondering if the 79-year-old builder of imaginary ballrooms was stroking out for good:

As usual, Trump bitched and moaned and said he was going to do something about “affordability,” which is a fake word the Democrats made up. This is Trump’s message for the midterms. (His other message is that his incel Nazi bitch loser Gestapo men will shoot you in the face if you smile at them funny.)

Trump also of course told his favorite dementia lie in Michigan yesterday, the one about the Michigan Man of the Year, an award that does not exist, that he nonetheless believes he won long before FIFA made up an imaginary peace prize for him:

Honestly, we derive genuine amusement from that one. It’s just so unbelievably pathetic.

Trump also had a message yesterday for the Iranian protesters currently threatening to topple their tyrannical extremist government.

Ha! Ha ha! Ha ha ha ha! Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha, keep protesting? Take over your institutions? SAVE THE NAMES OF THE KILLERS AND ABUSERS SO THEY CAN PAY A BIG PRICE LATER?

Fuckin’ threaten us with a good time.

Meanwhile Joe Rogan is grossed out by Trump’s Gestapo — “Are we really gonna be the Gestapo? ‘Where’s your papers?’ Is that what we’ve come to?” — and somebody appears to have just leaked the alleged personal info of 4,500 DHS employees (speaking of names of killers and abusers). The Department of Justice, both at Main Justice and in Minnesota, is in open revolt over Trump’s Nazi henchmen’s refusal to investigate the murder we all saw with our own eyes. Fully six federal prosecutors at the US attorney’s office in Minnesota have resigned, on top of the resignations emanating out of the Civil Rights division at Main Justice.

Oh, and fully 46 percent of Americans want to fully abolish ICE, just incinerate the entire organization and start over, and that doesn’t count any Americans who are like “OK maybe not abolish, but it probably needs big changes.”

Donald Trump is the most hated, beclowned man in human history, nobody wants him to have one peaceful breath for the rest of his ugly life, and when he dies and/or leaves the presidency, millions of people will immediately set about the noble task of deleting all evidence that he ever existed.

That includes ripping down anything he’s put his name on, or any new signs they’ve put up at the White House so that Dementia Don doesn’t forget where he is and start taking a dump right there.

And again, Donald Trump went to Michigan yesterday and somebody called him a pedophile protector to his face and OOH bitch got mad, because he’s a weak-ass loser and a coward. Never give in to these people, never obey, and we don’t have to tell you not to respect them, because no decent person ever will.

What would you call Donald Trump if you saw him and you were sure he could hear you? Would you go with pedophile protector, or would you just stick with fucking pedophile? Would you make fun of his hands, or call him a little bitch?

Tell us in the comments how you think history’s most disgraced, stupidest American president should be addressed!

