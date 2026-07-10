Wonkette

Wonkette

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PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
5h

<It is entirely possible that Alito (79) and/or Thomas (78) may make a calculated decision to retire while Trump is in office so as to ensure that a Democratic president doesn’t get to pick the next nominees. If we win the midterms and the next election, we have a chance to right the ship.>

Will the Senate leader have the courage to invoke the McConnell rule and not bring prospective jurists confirmation votes to the floor? Even if it's two years away from the 2028 election, you damn well better do it. Howling from the GOP that it's wrong and unprecedented? Too goddamned bad. It was when McConnell did it for one year then rammed Barrett through with less than a month before the 2020 election. There is no written rule or law about how long, so fuck you guys. You started it, we will end it.

When you have the hammer, use it.

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
5h

We need a new FDR.

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