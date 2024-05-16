Here he is, Marge.

Uh oh, maybe hanging-by-a-thread House Speaker Mike Johnson shouldn’t have gone up to New York to diddle Donald Trump with his tongue, by trying to violate Trump’s gag order on his behalf and babbling Republican conspiracy theories about the judge’s daughter.

Democrats have been indicating for a couple weeks now that their willingness to save Johnson from getting pantsed of his speakership in front of all his friends by Marjorie Taylor Greene was a “one-shot deal,” in the words of Rep. Jamie Raskin. They saved him from her froth-mouthed lunatic ass in exchange for Ukraine funding. They got it. Transactional. Bye, bitch.

Now it looks like it’s official, after Johnson’s little stunt.

Axios reports that Democrats are finding Johnson’s little stunt “dismaying,” and that “The trip is sending ripples through the Democratic ranks and is already being raised in leadership circles, multiple senior House Democrats told Axios.”

Multiple senior House Democrats. Not a couple of aides or “people familiar with the thinking of Democratic leadership.” They’re all tripping over themselves to tell Axios that they hate Mike Johnson and next time MTG is free to fuck him however she wants. Womp womp.

Axios notes that this comes after Johnson did one of his paint-huffing press conferences about voter fraud last week, which led Democratic Rep. Don Beyer to emphasize that saving Johnson wasn’t an “open-ended” thing.

Here are one million quotes from Democrats who felt like blabbing to Axios:

One senior House Democrat told Axios, "It's pretty clear that our preset position is [saving Johnson] was a one-time circumstance because Ukraine funding was so critical." "We didn't want to put him in a position where he paid a price for doing the right thing ... but he could pay a price for doing the wrong thing," the lawmaker said. "Inserting himself into the president's criminal trial, it's unprecedented for a sitting speaker of the House of Representatives." What they're saying: Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.), the chair of the center-left New Democrat Coalition told Axios that "probably our patience will wear thin if he needs us." Kuster pointed to former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) "dissing us" before he was removed as speaker last fall, saying of Johnson: "He might want to count his votes before he gets too deep into all of that." "People are just absolutely shocked that this is where we've sunk," said Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.), who said the trial visit will "absolutely ... be part of the calculation" on a future motion to table. Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-Mich.) called the trip "frustrating" because "we wanted him here to run the peoples' business. ... This is not that."

Just about the nicest quote in this newest Axios is from Jamie Raskin, who said that “Every judgment [by Democrats] is structured around trying to minimize the damage that Trump and the MAGA forces are inflicting on America and the world,” and added that every decision Democrats make is a “utilitarian calculation.”

Like we said, sounds like Marge can come get him. Let Republicans spend between now and November setting their dicks on fire. It just means we’ll win even more when Americans go to vote.

