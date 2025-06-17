Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R. Riddle's avatar
R. Riddle
2h

Bukele's regime, with the mass incarceration, holding guns to the heads of lawmakers, deals with criminal gangs, never-ending state of emergency because "gangs", and Bitcoin fascination sounds suspiciously like Trump's wet dream of how to run a country. Or a more streamlined version of Project 2025.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Wanderer's avatar
The Wanderer
2h

OT: The Homunculus said he won't call Gov. Walz about the Minnesota murders.

Stay classy, you senile old rapist. Shit, Baron Harkonnen had better manners.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
212 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture