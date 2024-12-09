Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Assad, GTFO! (CNN) Who’s winning (?), whether they’ll be ISIS (?), and the flood of people “emerging dazed and dishevelled from Assad’s state prisons, in many ways the most potent symbol of his rule, which had been flung open by opposition forces.” (New Yorker)

I remember being so impressed with Assad and his British wife Asma, thinking they’d be progressive reformers, and that the world was new and lovely. Did you think so too? (Sky News)

Asshole South Korean president’s asshole coup shows some stuff you should know about things, like PAY ATTENTION. (Bloomberg)

Not sure why it’s Democrats’ fault when they can’t beat Fox News just making up shit wholesale, for the scaring of the people. Still, this is upsetting! October story detailing all the fake shit the fine folks of Alabama decided to tell themselves (and Fox News). (The Atlantic)

New Progressive caucus leader Greg Casar says we can just jujitsu Trump and the Right every time they attack trans people or culture war topics: Just say “that doesn’t help raise wages” which, sure, I guess, most famously framed by Fox as “Obama’s hip-hop barbecue didn’t create jobs.” Regardless, nobody who watches Fox or the TikToks is going to hear that brilliant riposte ever, they’re just going to hear the part about the Haitians eating your babies that the teachers unions turned trans; Fox isn’t going to include the quote that makes them look like lying idiots. (NBC News)

Seems like Barack Obama is among those deciding we need to move away from identity politics — I don’t know, I only skimmed — but Kamala did that. Anyway, if we pretend we’re not Black or women HARDER, it should be fine. (Heather Cox Richardson)

This was linked to in a dumb Noah Pinion (whom I usually like!) column about how Kamala Harris should have Sistah Souljahed the “extreme” progressives because of how they cast fear upon the land. Still, he notes, it’s not like they beat people to death and ritually ate them, like in the Cultural Revolution, which … was not a thing I had heard of and I need to lie down now. (Wikipedia)

Some Republicans possibly maybe thinking about gently whispering that not all Trump’s plans are awesome plans! (Greg Sargent at The New Republic)

I feel like Kash Patel’s Enemies List could use more pizazz. (The New Republic)

Honkin’ fast food worker wage hikes in California didn’t result in mass layoffs OR mass price increases. (The mass price increases from your McDonald’s order was in states that didn’t boost worker wages, although I assume they were also in California.) (Popular Info)

LOOK AT THIS ADORABLE GEORGIA LAWMAKER LOOK AT HIIIIIM. (WABE)

LOOK AT THIS SPANISH PRIME MINISTER, I mean just damn. (Olive Press)

