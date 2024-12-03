tabs by yr pal the Martini Glambassador!

Guess who’s having a real Jizzmas party over Trump’s nomination of Kash Patel to lead the FBI? That’s right, Russia. Guess why? That’s right, because they think he and the rest of Trump’s Cabinet picks will absolutely destroy America, their sworn enemy. [Daily Beast]

How stupid and batshit is Kash? Well, look at all the self-evidently dumbfuck conspiracy theories he believes in, and you decide! Yes, QAnon is involved. [Mother Jones]

OH THANK GOODNESS for Florida Republican state Senator Ileana Garcia, who has filed a bill to stop the Deep State from controlling the weather OH THANK GOODNESS. [Florida Politics]

At my Friday place I had some questions about that video of Donald Trump and Elon Musk doing their dick-jerking dances to “YMCA” at the Thanksgiving table at Mar-a-Lago. Come by, read/share/subscribe! [The Moral High Ground]

Ooh, BIG MAAAAAAAAAN Nazi pigtrash pigfuck Texas Governor Greg Abbott, threatening to defund a children’s hospital if it won’t comply with a new rule requiring hospitals to ask patients about their citizenship status, BIG MAAAAAAAAAN. [Twitter]

Just want you to look at this screengrab of the literal-ass Washington Post front page and count the stories about Hunter Motherfucking Biden and ask yourself, “Am I still subscribing to them? Should I be doing that? Is this even a real newspaper anymore?”

Gochujang potato stew, EAT IT DAMMIT. So good. [New York Times]

Lemony Greek chicken, spinach and potato stew, EAT THAT TOO. Seriously, both recipes are delicious, made ‘em both in the past two weeks. [New York Times]

What? You needed to see a puppy picture? OK.

That’ll be enough, gotta pace ourselves when we’re all marching into hell.

Also our power kept going off while we were writing this so fuck it.

