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Wonkette

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Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
3h

Swear to God, I cannot write a cocktail strong enough to make all this make sense.

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Schmannity's avatar
Schmannity
3h

Jeanine Pirro to open mortgage fraud investigation into Leo.

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