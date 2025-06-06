Every year, for who knows how many years now, the American Right goes into absolute hysterics over Black History Month, Women’s History Month, and most desperately, Pride Month. This year, however, I have to say, they’ve really gone right off the deep end. On the one hand, you have folks like Matt Walsh proudly proclaiming victory, declaring that they have successfully bullied all of the corporations out of acknowledging Pride this year … (which they have had some successes in, for sure, but not all of them!) …

And, yet, you have others losing their absolute shit over the New England Patriots putting up a tweet celebrating Pride and depicting a Pride Flag on their stadium.



Oh, the humanity of it all.



Aside from that, their big “totally own the libs” move this year is that “June should be Veterans’ Month! Why do the gays get a whole month and Veterans only get a day?!?! How is that fair?”

This very dramatic lady capped off her “Let’s just dedicate the month of June to Veteran [sic] month” with an image of an American Flag stick figure kicking a rainbow stick figure. The image also included the words “THIS IS AMERICA NOT SODOM AND GOMORRAH” — a clear reference to the classic Bible story about Lot, a fabulously moral man who was so horrified by the idea of his neighbors trying to rape his male angel friends that he begged them to rape his daughters instead, which God thought was just fine, not some kind of evil act that would warrant turning one into a pillar of salt, as he did to that man’s wife when she turned around while leaving the city.

For her part, far-right Illinois Rep. Mary Miller is calling for June to be redesignated as Family Month, for equally stupid reasons.

Alas, these thought leaders missed a few very important things — one of them being last month, May, which was National Military Appreciation Month. They must not have been paying much attention in November, either, as that was Veterans and Military Families Month. Also, October, which was National Work and Family Month.

You see, we have a month for every damn possible thing. In addition to being Pride Month, June is also Migraine and Headache Awareness month, National Portuguese Heritage Month, National Caribbean-American Heritage Month, National PTSD Awareness Month, National Give a Bunch of Balloons Month, National DJ Month, National Pollinators Month, Men’s Health Month, National Papaya Month and the list does not end there.

Donate Just Once!

It also feels worth noting that their beloved president wanted to take Veterans Day, a day to recognize and appreciate all veterans, and replace it with Victory Day, celebrating the fact that we won World War I. Because he only likes veterans who didn't lose their wars. (Or who are all dead by now?)

Of course, this complaint isn’t remotely about feeling like we’re just not honoring veterans enough or what commemorative month it is. It’s about the fact that they’re mad at Pride Month because they’re a bunch of homophobes who think that by shoehorning veterans into their nonsense that they can gain the moral upper hand. Alas, that’s a long way off, as they have not yet mastered the Google search.

Meanwhile, Trump is out here screwing actual veterans by firing them from their US civil service jobs, throwing them out of the US military for being trans, and trying to dismantle the VA, where they get their healthcare. It seems like if these people really cared about veterans, then not only would they know we already have a Veterans Month, they wouldn’t be supporting someone pushing policies like that.

PREVIOUSLY ON WONKETTE!