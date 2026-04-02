Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3d

LOL, Dok is a treasure and the only person that can describe this shitstorm in a way that makes me laugh. I mean, I’m appalled at the dysfunction, but I’m laughing.

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Spotts1701's avatar
Spotts1701
3d

Again, their evil is only being blunted by their stunning incompetence.

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