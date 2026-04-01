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Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
4d

The difference between Iran and Vietnam is that Trump knew how to get out of Vietnam.

*

Wife: Dear, shouldn't you tell them you stole that from a No Kings protest sign?

Me: Naw, by now they all know that I steal most of my stuff.

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Anarchy Pony's avatar
Anarchy Pony
4d

I feel like this president is a pile of pig shit that needs to be shoveled.

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