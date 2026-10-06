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Mr Beeep's avatar
Mr Beeep
2h

Poor temu Oddjob :(

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Chemical
2h

Melania Trump is Slovenian, not from Yugoslavia. It's important to know this because Slovenia is a NATO nation, and we can't just send her back there because Slovenia would certainly consider it an act of aggression, and invoke Article 5 of the NATO alliance.

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