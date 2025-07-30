Steven Cheung, the White House spokesperson they’re reportedly always worried is going to keel over, tweeted last night, bless his heart:

He was responding to a story on MSNBC about the shameful confirmation of forever Trump lawyer Emil Bove, who looks like Stephen Miller’s toenail, to a lifetime judgeship.

But oh no there might be a TSUUUUNAAAAAAAAAAMI, PIPER, A TSUNAAAAAAAAMI!

And y’all are over here talkin’ about THIS?

George Conway retweeted it with these words:

And that is where we will pick this up! Because tsunami or no tsunami, it’s never too soon or too late to talk about Donald Trump’s best friend the pedophile and his weird babbling confessions about how the real reason they had a falling out was that Epstein made off with his employees more than once, in at least one case including underage Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who originally worked at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump started confessing/babbling/disassociating about the real reasons for his breakup with Epstein a couple days ago, but he really started confessing yesterday to reporters:

“He took people that worked for me. And I told him, 'Don’t do it anymore.' And he did it,” Trump said, telling reporters that he barred Epstein from Mar-a-Lago, his estate in Palm Beach, Florida. “I said, 'Stay the hell out of here,’” he said. Pressed about whether any of the “stolen” employees were young women, Trump said many of them worked in the club's spa. “The answer is yes, they were in the spa,” he said. “I told him, I said, 'Listen, we don’t want you taking our people, whether it was spa or not spa.' ... And he was fine. And then not too long after that, he did it again.”

Yes, spa or not spa, and was one of those employees Virginia Giuffre?

“I think she worked at the spa,” Trump said. “I think so. I think that was one of the people. He stole her, and by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know, none whatsoever.”

Huh.

Thing is, Trump’s details are all fucked. His memories, or maybe the wires, are crossing in his senile, leaking pig brain.

But people quickly started to note that Trump was at the very least misremembering big details when it came to whether Trump really could have been that mad at Jeffrey Epstein for taking Virginia Giuffre from him.

Here are two Bluesky threads for you to peruse. Lawyer Ryan Goodman explains how Jeffrey Epstein was actually a member of Mar-a-Lago until 2007, which is weird, since Ghislaine Maxwell’s recruitment of Virginia Giuffre from Mar-a-Lago — what Trump refers to as Epstein “stealing” her — happened in 2000. He links to a 2019 David Fahrenthold piece in the Washington Post, which quotes a Trump Organization attorney saying Trump’s and Epstein’s relationship “cooled” and Trump banned him from Mar-a-Lago in response to his arrest and the fallout from that. Of course, that lawyer also (lied and) said Epstein was never an actual member of Mar-a-Lago.

And here is journalist Adam Klasfeld laying out much of the same on CNN — Giuffre working at Mar-a-Lago in 2000, and Trump falling out with Epstein much later, in 2004 (allegedly, as one version of the story goes).

Whatever the exact timing of events that led to Trump and his pedophile best friend breaking up, he sure did apparently keep him around LONG AFTER he claims Epstein allegedly offended him so much by “stealing” people from his employ at Mar-a-Lago, including at least one underage girl, which suggests to most casual observers that Donald Trump is full of shit.

It suggests he did not actually kick Epstein out for “being a creep.” It suggests he didn’t think that in 2002 when he called Epstein a “terrific guy.” That’s when he said the thing about “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” (Which sounds similar in tone to Trump’s birthday card message in 2003 about the “certain things in common” he and Epstein shared, and the way that “enigmas never age.”)

Indeed, his math is not mathing.

Interesting, though, that he claimed to have some kind of memory of Epstein taking “people” from Trump at Mar-a-Lago. How many, sir? All the strong men out of central casting with tears in their eyes want to know! How many people did Jeffrey Epstein “steal” from you? And how old were they?

Also interesting that Trump obviously had clear knowledge and understanding of what Epstein was up to, and was totally fine with that. It only bothered him, he says, because he considered the “people” Epstein “stole” to be his. He said it was because people “complained” to him that they were taking people out of the spa.

Of course, we probably shouldn’t ask about these things, because there might be a tsunami.

Also Kash Patel says he found burn bags full of secret Russia Russia Russia documents in a dark room at the FBI. Why didn’t they just destroy them instead of putting them in a burn bag and then not burning them and instead leaving them there for Kash the Investgative Wizard to find? We can’t believe you’re asking that in the middle of a tsunami warning.

‘Kay.

In the end, there was no terrible tsunami after all. Except for the one that continues to overtake Stupid Hitler’s rapidly failing presidency.

Ride the waves, pervert!

OPEN THREAD!

