Recently, whenever reporters ask House Speaker and overall shell of a man Kevin McCarthy about the MAGA obsession with impeaching President Joe Biden, he’s responded brusquely, “I didn’t say I was doing an impeachment inquiry.” However, he never said he wasn’t doing an impeachment inquiry. Always ask the followup question.

CNN reports that “many House Republicans privately say that it appears to be a foregone conclusion: Biden will face an impeachment inquiry in the fall and could be just the fourth US president ever charged with high crimes or misdemeanors — and that it might all happen by year’s end.”

Biden’s drive-by impeachment should prove a simple matter, considering that Republicans aren’t interested in facts, evidence, or actual justice. This is just another Benghazi, but somehow even less reputable.

CNN’s Manu Raju wrote on Twitter Tuesday, “A reason why many in House GOP believe Biden will face an impeachment inquiry in fall: Not moving forward now will create impression that House Rs have essentially cleared Biden of any wrongdoing over his ties to Hunter’s business entanglements.”

Well, that’s just incredibly naive. This is a blatant political hit job and cynical payback for Trump’s past impeachments, which were fully warranted. No serious person believes James Comer and his fellow mouth breathers are interested in responsible oversight of the executive branch. They are just out to get Biden and appease their base.

CNN concedes that Republicans have “yet to corroborate” their “provocative allegation” that Biden was involved in a pay-to-play scheme with his son, Hunter, while he was vice president, but doesn’t make clear that the allegations are contrived right-wing garbage. Republicans have spent the past few months throwing their own feces at Biden and blaming him for the smell.

From CNN:

But the accusations alone, they say, are worthy of opening up a formal impeachment inquiry, which McCarthy and top Republicans argue would strengthen the House’s oversight power in legal battles to obtain more documents and testimony – potentially from Hunter Biden himself.

If accusations alone were worthy of an impeachment inquiry, Trump would’ve had more impeachments than there are seasons of “The Bachelor.”

McCarthy has a narrow majority, and unlike the debt ceiling deal, Democrats aren’t going to provide him the votes necessary for a BS impeachment. He’ll have to rally his entire cymbals-clanging monkey caucus. He’s reportedly trying to win over Republicans from swing districts Biden won in 2020 with the “key messaging distinction” that opening an inquiry isn’t the same as voting for articles of impeachment. However, Republican donors aren’t so sure this is distinction with much of a difference when it comes to voters, who have repeatedly stated that they’re done with Republican sideshows and would prefer that Congress actually address serious issues.

But the Republicans who believe Hunter Biden dick picks were a true electoral smoking gun don’t care what voters want. They’re gonna get an impeachment, damnit! And they won’t accept half measures from McCarthy, either.

“Once the barn doors are open, so to speak, the horses are out,” a senior House Republican told CNN. “You’re not gonna get them back in the barn.”

Some horses actually are smart enough to steer themselves back into the barn, but unfortunately, we’re not dealing with wild horses but the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“It will happen,” Rep. Tim Burchett, a conservative Tennessee Republican, said of impeachment proceedings. “But it won’t pass the Senate.”

Every one of these morons should lose their seats but we’ll settle for the 14 Republicans from Biden-won districts. Savor your sham impeachment, fools.

[CNN]

Share

Follow Stephen Robinson on Bluesky and Threads.

Subscribe to his YouTube channel for more fun content.

Catch SER on his podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Want To Donate Just Once?