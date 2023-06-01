The current Republican House majority has been a disaster. Kevin McCarthy endured 15 rounds of ritual humiliation before finally winning the speakership. They wasted months on goofy investigations into Hunter Biden's private parts and Jim Jordan's Joe McCarthy cosplay hearings about the Deep State. They also let Marjorie Taylor Greene back on committees where she was publicly the vilest asshole you'd never want to meet.

“Greene: People like you need to admit that you’re just a political activist.. not a mother” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1682544364

Recently, House Republicans held the global economy hostage but were wedgied during negotiations with President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, one of the members of their narrow five-seat majority is noted fraud George Santos, who was just slapped with a 13-count federal indictment.

Republicans can't govern worth a damn, and voters have noticed how much they suck.

According to a new Impact Research survey of likely 2024 election voters in 61 battleground congressional districts, incumbent Democrats are viewed favorably both personally and for their actual job performance. However, the same voters give underwater ratings in both departments to Republican incumbents.



Impact Research

Breaking it down:

Battleground constituents in all district types are sour on the job their member of Congress is doing on the economy.



Across the battleground, voters think Republicans are prioritizing the wrong things and focusing on noneconomic issues. This sentiment is highest in Republican-held districts that Trump won in 2020.



Republican incumbents are not associated with positive economic traits or values statements. They are viewed as prioritizing other issues over the economy and standing with big corporations over regular people, and not seen as fighting to lower costs.



Across the battleground, there is a strong preference for Congress to address the deficit by raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations. This approach is favored significantly more than cutting programs like Social Security, Medicare, or national defense

Republicans are struggling with toxic brand awareness that not even the most gerrymandered maps can repair for them. They are on the wrong side of abortion rights, gun safety, and overall human decency. They could always try scaring suburban white voters over violent crime rates, but they lack the discipline to do so without talking about defunding the FBI or pardoning January 6 defendants. Their 2024 presidential nominee is likely Donald Trump, who's been indicted and held civilly liable by a jury for sexual abuse. Their "backup" presidential nominee plan is wannabe despot Ron DeSantis, and the Florida governor represents their entire problem. Voters want elected officials who'll focus on economic solutions that will improve their lives. DeSantis is obsessed with the great "woke" whale: He's fighting Disney World and bullying queer people and ethnic minorities.

The debt ceiling bill Republicans passed in April would've drastically cut government spending, which experts suggest would've increased the likelihood of an economic downturn, in addition to tormenting the poor for kicks. This is literally nothing like what voters repeatedly say they want from government. It's as if Marvel kept making movie like Quantumania instead of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 .

This isn't complicated: If you focus on dumb, petty shit and make Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, and Jim Jordan the face of your party, you're going to lose public trust. Voters don't believe Republicans care about people like them, share their values, or put the country first. That's not a shock considering Republicans openly present themselves as selfish, cruel traitors.

It's a long way to 2024, but Republicans probably need more than a year and some change to stop being the absolute worst.

[ Navigator Research ]



