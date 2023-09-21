Florida’s current tyrant Ron DeSantis is term-limited into political oblivion after 2026, but before you start shouting “hooray!” I’m obligated to warn you that it could always get worse.

Discussions have already begun about who might step into DeSantis’s high-heeled boots, and during a reception Sunday for the incoming state House speaker, Republican Danny Perez, Matt Gaetz was reportedly seen regaling guests about his higher political ambitions.

Yes, Matt Gaetz.

“There was a lot of talk about [the governor’s race] at the reception last night, and Gaetz was telling people to basically expect him to be in,” one longtime Florida Republican lobbyist said.

Gaetz shared his exceptionally humble recollection of events with Axios:

“I ran into dozens of former colleagues from my days in the state legislature. They encouraged me relentlessly to consider returning to Florida. I wasn't focused on any of that talk, though.”

You read correctly: Gaetz’s former state House colleagues “relentlessly” encouraged him to run for governor. They just wouldn’t let it go, because despite all the other Republicans in Florida politics, there is no better candidate for governor than Matt Gaetz, who is lousy with scandals.

“Many did encourage me to consider running for governor one day,” Gaetz added. “But we have an outstanding governor who will be in that position through 2026. My only political focus right now is Trump 2024.”

Yes, but even Matt Gaetz knows that 2024 comes before 2026, and if Trump is re-elected, there’s plenty of time to launch a gubernatorial campaign while the second Trump administration is persecuting all his political enemies.

Florida trial attorney and Democratic donor John Morgan seems confident that Gaetz will run and easily win the Republican nomination.

“He will be running in a large field. He could win with 30 percent,” Morgan said. “Trump’s endorsement alone gets him that.”

The endorsement from a former president currently under federal indictment in Florida carries a lot of weight, it seems.

Some Democrats might wish that Republicans nominate this creepy sex van driver so Democrats will have a better shot at reclaiming the governor’s office. Please don’t. Florida has shifted considerably to the right over the past decade — a process that accelerated during the pandemic, and 2026 is a midterm election, where Democratic voter turnout is consistently low.

Gaetz boasts a national profile, as well, thanks to his hardly constructive work in the House of Representatives. DeSantis often downplays or outright runs from his own congressional tenure, but Gaetz has never let passing actual legislation get in the way of political stunts and juvenile posturing.

Loyalty is not one of Donald Trump’s more prominent traits, but Gaetz has been such a reliable MAGA lapdog that he’d likely enjoy the fellow Florida Man’s support in a gubernatorial race. Donald Trump Jr. and his Vampira fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle “pre-endorsed” Gaetz for governor last month. Trump Jr. even offered his services as campaign manager, which I suppose would at least give Democrats a fighting chance.

