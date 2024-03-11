It’s Monday, it’s the day after the Oscars, and as usual, the affair in part demonstrated just how far Republicans have removed themselves from American cultural life, never to be reinvited back in. And that INFURIATES them, whether it’s host Jimmy Kimmel making fun of Alabama Republican Senator Katie Britt in the first four minutes or making fun of Donald Trump’s Truth Social posts in real time as he was whining about the show. (Want to see the entire world openly laugh at Trump? He did, when Kimmel did that.)

So here are your Wonkette stories of Monday!

Like clockwork!

There were also some weirdos who decided the Oscars, like all popular events, were a satanic ritual.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned Britt has been trying to awkwardly walk back her lies about sex trafficking victims and the border, and the Academy hasn’t even started to recognize all the acting work she’s been doing.

From the other chamber, Rep. Nancy Mace is being a real two-faced asshole right now, surprise.

More below this here box:

Haha, that Peter Navarro clown finally has to go to jail. Like next week!

Donald Trump had a playdate with a dictator, like he does.

Republicans continue to be the party of education.

And of course, here are your daily news tabs!

And because it’s Monday, we had Chapter 19 of The Split, that serialized novel we’re all reading together, on Wonkette!

Big day today, and we might even be doing a big liveblog tomorrow, because that Robert Hur special counsel idiot who says Joe Biden is old (LIES) is testifying in Congress.

Bright and early, that’s when we’ll see ya!

