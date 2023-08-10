A storm is raging as we type this, and if you’re also in the southern United States, that might be true for you when you read this. Which seems appropriate, as, for the moment at least, this internet website seems to have become the Countdown To Fani Willis Flying Out Of The Sky At Donald Trump Like Landshark And BITE HIM internet website.

When are the indictments coming, DA Willis? Next week, probably.

And what is Donald Trump’s current freakout level? Oh, just about a million.

And how many people are we planning to indict for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, DA Willis? OH NO, YOU ARE INDICTING 100,000 PEOPLE? IT IS EVERYBODY DONALD TRUMP HAS EVER MET? IT IS ALL HIS FOLLOWERS, BECAUSE IT WAS TRUE ALL ALONG THAT WHEN YOU PERSECUTE TRUMP YOU ARE REALLY PERSECUTING THE LOWLY IDIOT AMERICANS WHO LOVE HIM?

Just kidding, let’s ask again. How many people are we planning to indict, DA Willis?

OH IT IS “MORE THAN A DOZEN?”

Well, that’s what this CNN article is reporting. So unless we’re playing telephone wrong and what they mean is that just a couple people are going to be indicted more than a dozen times, we think that means MORE THAN A DOZEN. Which is fine with us. Gives more MAGA criminals something to cry about.

CNN — which seems to be getting a lot of scoops lately! — notes that Willis has been looking at conspiracy and racketeering/RICO charges, which is a total huge thing in Georgia state law, and something Willis has prosecuted successfully in the past. And what’s that mean? Buncha indictments.

And:

Her wide-ranging criminal probe focuses on efforts to pressure election officials, the plot to put forward fake electors and a voting systems breach in rural Coffee County, Georgia. Trump acolytes who took part in each of those schemes believe they will face charges in Georgia next week, people familiar with their thinking said. Trump also believes he will be charged in the case, CNN has reported.

And that’s why he’s full-on freaking out.

Of course, as we explained yesterday, part of Trump’s freakout has included some really offensive, insane, white supremacist dementia-babbling about Willis, because he apparently thinks it’s a good idea to attack prosecutors bringing him to justice. He’s specifically telling lies about Willis that she “[had] an affair with the head of the gang or a gang member” that she represented. Apparently this bullshit is even in a Trump campaign ad now. (Joy Reid read Trump for his racist filth last night, while tracing the lineage of this particular dementia babble Trump lie.)

Willis was unfortunately compelled to respond. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Willis emailed her colleagues to say the things in the Trump ad are “derogatory and false.” She continued:

“You may not comment in any way on the ad or any of the negativity that may be expressed against me, your colleagues, this office in the coming days, weeks or months,” Willis wrote in the email, sent early Wednesday. “We have no personal feelings against those we investigate or prosecute and we should not express any.”

Willis wrote that “Many of you are quite kind to me, very protective, and will become very defensive if someone attempts to attack me, the office or your colleagues,” so that’s why she send this letter. That part of it made us smile, as appalling as it is that the DA is having to send this in the first place.

This will be Trump’s fourth criminal indictment, or you can start counting at 79 when the indictments come out, because he’s up to 78 felony charges so far, and this will start at 79.

That’s more indictments than the years he’s been alive!

He should rot in prison for all of them.

Good morning, we are one day closer to DA Willis fucking Trump’s entire life up.

[CNN / Atlanta Journal-Constitution]

