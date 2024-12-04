FIRST OFF! As of Sunday, we have officially hired Marcie on full-time, thanks to GOOD PEOPLE LIKE YOU. Do people really send us money when they don’t even have to, for us to hire the writers and do all the things? PEOPLE DO.

Oliver (I think it was Oliver) has a firehose of all the lefty websites, and your Wonkette was there! (Breaking News USA)

Coup-attempting South Korean shithead president VERY SORRY and NEVER MIND. (AP)

Chase Strangio, representing trans teens, their families, and their doctor, will be arguing before the Supreme Court today, and your friend Crip Dyke will be blogging it for us here a few minutes before 10 a.m. Eastern! In the meantime, here is Strangio explaining how trans health care saved his life, and just how fucked and evilminded this all is. (Gift link New York Times)

The French, meanwhile, are being very *elegant* and *sophisticate* but with a French accent, and have finally gone through the le science and have decided, unlike Great Britain and us, to be not le dick. (Erin in the Morning)

I mean, it’s interesting that Trump’s Navy pick has no military experience but a fine art collection. Also it’s interesting where in the story the writer chose to drop “a convicted sex offender.” (Artnet)

I took Monday actually off (from my second job too; I called in with “sleeping” at NOON) but still managed to hear vaguely about The Pardon. Jeff Tiedrich explains it well, as I’m sure we did too. (Tiedrich)

But dogs are not allowed to play basketball. (Bad Faith Times)

And another: How to talk to your idiots about tariffs. (Bad Faith Times)

Sorry to be weeks late at you, but there have been holidays! Isn’t it funny how all the big substackers who were so upset about “collusion” between Twitter and the White House simply aren’t anymore? It is! (Techdirt)

You wouldn’t think Republicans would want to be the party of “proactively reinstating your medical debts,” but here we are! (NPR)

Also from some weeks ago, but it’s worth noting all this time later as we keen over and blame each other for the loss of the white male working class vote: We haven’t had them since 1964, and there’s a lot of other “working class” besides them. Are you NEW HERE? She goes deeper and smarter than just that though. (Maya Contreras at Dame)

JP Brammer ate a hamburger in Oklahoma. It’s a good story! (Eater)

I don’t really know how to use my pretty new air fryer — once the kitchen has shelves in it, the kitchen is done, and I will give you a post on “kitchen”! — and am eager to hear how to do stuff and things in it. But I do know that’s not how I make meatballs. (Real Simple)

Holiday fuckin’ pie. (Brian Grubb)

