Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sojourner Truth's avatar
Sojourner Truth
4h

Is Escalator in the Epstein Files?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
The Boston Liberator's avatar
The Boston Liberator
4h

This scandal goes all the way up to the top (the second floor)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
531 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture