Everybody knows that Tucker Carlson and I are friends, and I think it’s very obvious that Tucker has said some things that I disagree with. […] I’m not going to play the game where I throw friends under the bus because I have political disagreements with them. [...] [I]f you have a disagreement with somebody politically ... you should still be friends with that person because the whole republic depends on people of different perspectives being able to talk to one another. That’s how I try to live my life and I encourage everybody else to do the same. — JD Vance defending his friendship with Tucker Carlson, Sept. 4

Listen, Tucker Carlson is my friend. He does have some beliefs I disagree with. But I am not going to throw him under the bus over it. Am I supposed to publicly disavow my friend just because he keeps accusing shady Jews of controlling the media? No! I think we can all disagree about the existence of the ZOG without being disagreeable about it.

So while Tucker may call be sometimes and say Vice President Vance, be wary of the Jew, for he walks a crooked path and then cackling while polishing the frame on his picture of George Lincoln Rockwell, that doesn’t mean I can’t be friends with him, even if I don’t subscribe to his abhorrent beliefs.

As I said, I think it’s a travesty that in the United States of America — and I’m quoting myself here — that in the United States of America, we let political disagreements define who our friends are going to be and not going to be.

Sure, Tucker’s a blatant racist and a paranoid conspiracy-monger. But he’s also been a great friend. Last week he invited me to his weekly poker game with Nick Fuentes and Seb Gorka. I guess they’ve needed a fourth ever since Mitch McConnell died.

Oh no, Mitch is fine. I just talked to him yesterday for 20 minutes about his fantasy team. Draft’s next week. I just meant he died in the, let’s say, colloquial sense? Like, he didn’t die die, he just sort of wandered away and no one has seen or heard from him so he might as well be dead.

Except me. I heard from him. Yesterday. (laughs awkwardly)

Anyway, Tucker invited me, we had some beers, we played something called Texas Hold ‘Em, I lost a lot of money — don’t tell my wife! (winks at reporter) — uh, so, I lost a lot of money, Tucker showed us his collection of original Wehrmacht pendants, and we talked about our wives and our kids and how to stop the criminal hordes of immigrants that roam the country terrorizing Americans, can we shoot them on sight or do we have to arrest them first?

Now, I’m a trained lawyer — Yale, as some of you may know — and I may have some reservations about the legality of shooting first. Not moral reservations, of course, but legal ones. I might even tell Tucker that I hope all those scoped hunting rifles in his garage were strictly for deer season. He might say he understands, we might shake hands on it, and then we go back to talking about our kids. That’s the America I want to live in.

But then I see someone like AOC, who is an insane person because of socialism, say she doesn’t think she could ever date a conservative. Why not? Because in her words, being aligned with her values is very important to her. Now, clearly she doesn’t think her values could ever line up with those of a conservative.

Like, she wants Medicare for All. A real Republican would tell her that she’s threatening to destroy the very social fabric of America by giving away free healthcare to lazy people who majored in Art History or English in college instead of something useful. What I would say to her is, if that’s a dealbreaker, if you can’t date someone and be involved with someone and marry and have lots of legal American children with someone just because your values don’t line up, that is the real danger to the very social fabric of America. Your intolerance of people who don’t like poor people is what’s tearing us apart.

You’re telling me that just because some people really believe that the Haitian immigrants of Springfield, Ohio, are dirty foreigners who overran the town and moved in next door to white families who had simply wanted to only live around families that share their American values, and started eating all those families’ pets, and the result was a moral panic that resulted in the United States government destroying the Haitians’ lives, forcibly deporting some of them back to Haiti and putting ankle monitors on others like common criminals, and driving at least one accomplished young college student to kill himself … you’re telling me that just because some Americans believe that about the Haitians and target them in ways that destroy their lives, you would find it impossible to be friends with them?

Well, I just find that sad.

I’m not saying no perspective in the American discourse is beyond the pale. Obviously there are ideas that I find grotesque and downright abhorrent. For example, let’s say Tucker believed like the Haitians do, that all cats should be ground up into beef because the price of regular beef is too high. Which it’s not, because of President Trump’s amazing leadership.

Now, I disagree with doing that. I don’t particularly like cats, but neither do I want to see them sold in supermarkets, no matter how much of a meat shortage we might be having. Also, we’re not having a meat shortage. President Trump wouldn’t allow it.

But let’s say Tucker thinks we should eat all the cats. I do not think we should eat all the cats, because it would make people who keep them as pets sad. Is his having an eccentric opinion that favors cat genocide something that should make me say “Tucker, you are a bad person with an unquenchable bloodlust, and I’m afraid your lack of moral character renders our friendship unviable”? No, of course not. Viability is for fetuses, not friendships. Which, by the way, is why I would never befriend anyone who favors abortion.

The ability to talk about these things without rancor is what makes America America. Also, Abdul El-Sayed is evil. That makes America America too.

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