Wonkette

Wonkette

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
5h

It makes sense for Jizzy Divan to have such a friendship though; after all he pals around the same kind of people even though they're a clear and present danger to his wife and children. He still tries to please the same people whom he had to mollify by saying "I know my wife isn't white."

That's what happens when you're the Nancy Mace of Vice Presidents... stupid, mean and fake.

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Linda1961 aka Pollyanna's avatar
Linda1961 aka Pollyanna
5h

OT: I had downloaded the MapQuest app to use as my GPS, because Google is a dick about Lake Ontario, but hadn't used it. This morning, when I got in the car to go to the Farmer's Market, it occurred to me to use it, when I don't need it, to see how I like it. I love it! Mine has a British accent, and works very well.

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