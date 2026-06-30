Wonkette

Wonkette

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Spotts1701's avatar
Spotts1701
16m

It's nice to live in a world where Megyn Kelly can drop the "nice moderate Republican woman" act and be the stone-cold racist bitch everyone already knew she was.

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Alan Bromborsky's avatar
Alan Bromborsky
16m

Quote by Smedley Butler after he retired from the Marines (note that general Butler won the Congressional Medal of Honor, twice) -

"I spent 33 years and four months in active military service and during that period I spent most of my time as a high class muscle man for Big Business, for Wall Street and the bankers. In short, I was a racketeer; a gangster for capitalism. I helped make Mexico and especially Tampico safe for American oil interests in 1914. I helped make Haiti and Cuba a decent place for the National City Bank boys to collect revenues in. I helped in the raping of half a dozen Central American republics for the benefit of Wall Street. I helped purify Nicaragua for the International Banking House of Brown Brothers in 1902–1912. I brought light to the Dominican Republic for the American sugar interests in 1916. I helped make Honduras right for the American fruit companies in 1903. In China in 1927 I helped see to it that Standard Oil went on its way unmolested. Looking back on it, I might have given Al Capone a few hints. The best he could do was to operate his racket in three districts. I operated on three continents."

Here is a link to his short book "War Is a Racket" -

https://www.heritage-history.com/site/hclass/secret_societies/ebooks/pdf/butler_racket.pdf

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