Doesn’t seem like anyone is doing Megyn Kelly’s hair these days …

Last week, after the Supreme Court decided that Trump being super racist against Haitians was no reason to not let him take away their Temporary Protected Status (on the grounds that he would have wanted to take it away even if he were not extremely racist towards them), Megyn Kelly went on a rant so deeply and absurdly racist that even Nazi poster boy Richard Spencer was like “You know, that’s a little much!”

But, as with her other appalling statements, Megyn Kelly has been standing 10 toes down on this bullshit, despite knowing absolutely nothing about Haiti and probably never having met a Haitian person in her life. In fact, she is so incensed about Haitian immigrants that she is not only doubling down on her bullshit, she is attacking other Republicans who she feels are not being cruel enough.

On a recent edition of her podcast, Kelly was very upset about DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin telling Jake Tapper that those with Temporary Protective Status can either apply for a visa or some other form of permanent or temporary citizenship status, or they can go home, and Megyn Kelly just wants it to be that they GO HOME. So she is very upset at Mullin, for even giving them that option.

Though, just to be clear, there is no real clear path to citizenship from Temporary Protected Status, which is part of the problem.

It is usually the case that Temporary Protected Status remains in effect as long as the impetus for that status is ongoing. This is the case with Haiti. The crisis is not over. It is still dangerous for these people to return and that is not their fault. Frankly, it’s more ours than theirs.

Kelly desperately wants to pretend as though the problems in Haiti are caused by Haitians and their “culture” and their lack of a “work ethic,” which is pretty incredible given that the entire nation had to spend 122 years paying a significant amount of their GDP to France for not being their slaves anymore. It’s also worth noting that many of the problems in Haiti today, as with so many other Latin American nations, are the result of bullshit the United States pulled during the Cold War. Like, for instance, propping up the brutal dictator François "Papa Doc" Duvalier on the grounds that he was “anti-communist.” Duvalier was a full-on terrorist whose paramilitary group, the Tonton Macoute, was responsible for the deaths of 30,000-60,000 people during his reign. Following his death, the US supported the regime of his son, Baby Doc, under whom another 30,000 were killed, up until he was finally overthrown, by the military, in 1986 — not that anything got any better after that.

But I digress! The fact is, the people in Ohio actually very much like having the Haitians there — so much so that even Republicans from Ohio are like “Please leave our Haitians alone, please and thank you.” And Megyn Kelly is not happy about that.

“I don’t feel charitable toward this group of people at all,” Kelly explained, as if there is anyone she feels charitable towards, period. “There are multiple sob stories out there about these Haitians now. They’re trying to peddle this like, oh, they’re just here. Mike DeWine, the governor, like, oh, they’re just you know, they’re contributing to society.”

Kelly then flipped to a clip of DeWine talking to Jake Tapper and explaining that US airplanes are not even allowed to land in Port-au-Prince, because of how dangerous it is, and how shitty it is to send people back there, especially when they are contributing at the level they are.

“It is not in the United States’s interest, certainly not in Ohio’s interest, to have people who are working every single day, who are supporting a family, who are buying houses, fixing up old houses, starting businesses, and then put deep roots in this country and really are contributing and yank them out,” DeWine said.

Kelly then insisted that if they were really doing that, they would have become permanent residents long ago, which is simply not an easy thing to do in our immigration system. She then moved on to John Kasich, the previous Ohio governor who is also defending the Haitians in Ohio, whom he somehow thinks he knows more about than Megyn Kelly in Greenwich, Connecticut.

“The Supreme Court decision has said that Haitians are going to have to be removed from Springfield, Ohio,” Kasich said. “I guess I understand that. But there is an opportunity for the Congress to extend Temporary Protected Status because things in Haiti are just deteriorating and sending people back there with their families to me is just crazy. I wish the Congress would extend this for the Haitians, but if not, they’ll say that that’s the law. And to quote somebody, a figure from a Charles Dickens novel, ‘if that’s the law, then the law is an ass.’”

The fact is, both of these guys are being pretty selfish. There’s a lot that is going to fall apart for Ohioans if the Haitians are sent back. Nursing homes, in particular, have said that they will be entirely fucked and possibly have to shut down, because most of their employees are Haitian immigrants.

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But Megyn Kelly doesn’t give a shit about your Nana in Ohio, she just wants them gone. Because she doesn’t like them. And because the country just refuses to be a tourist destination.

Transcript Via Media Matters:

They’ve been here for eighteen years. That’s enough. Why should American citizens have to suffer indefinitely because Haiti can’t get its shit together? Because Haiti is still not hospitable to American tourists. I’m going to guess it’s a little better if you’re an actual Haitian. Going back home, no. We’re not going to go down there to tour. Yes. We do think it’s a shithole country. It’s really not our responsibility. There are a lot of them. You know, we did these folks a real solid in allowing them to come here temporarily to avoid the problems down there. It is not our obligation to fix Haiti and to house all of its citizens until it can perform as a more upstanding, less Third World country. That’s not our job. Sorry. […] They need to go back home. They didn’t assimilate. They’ve been disrupting these communities. I don’t know about these sob stories that these two governors of Ohio are trying to spin to us. But let me tell you what the real story is. Okay? Because we went back and combed through the news reports about these Haitians, these wonderful Haitians that we’re told all about who are allegedly just like you and me. They’re just living life in, you know, rural Ohio just like their fellow Americans. It’s not true.

Except, you know, according to people actually living in Ohio, governors of Ohio and former governors of Ohio. Even the Republican ones.

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