On Wednesday, right before that Epstein Files transparency discharge petition got its 218th vote, and right after Democrats released three incriminating-as-fuck emails, including Jeffrey Epstein claiming that future President Donald John Trump had spent hours at his house with one of Epstein’s victims, and “of course he knew about the girls,” Republicans in the House Oversight Committee uploaded 23,000 more pages of Epstein Files of their own, trying to get ahead of the tsunami. These aren’t the files from the DOJ, but ones from the Epstein estate. So many more files could be yet to come after that discharge petition. Or not, if the Executive Branch can help it.

And hot damn, President Donald J. Trump is all up in them shits too.

No wonder at the 11th hour right before the government re-opened, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Deputy AG Todd Blanche, and FBI Director Kash Patel reportedly hotboxed Lauren Boebert in a room at the White House, and tried to pressure her to go white-out her name off of that Epstein Files petition. And Trump reportedly personally called up Mace as well.

But neither Fake Crazy, Real Crazy nor The Boobs budged. They’ve spent years lathering up their chronically online conspiracy theorist base about this Demonrat Pedo Cabal, just like Trump himself, even after he got elected. And for the very first time, it is now impossible for even the dumbest of rumps to conclude anything but that Trump and company are liars. They were lying when they said there are no more files to be had, and lying that Biden planted the files to frame Trump, and they might have been lying when they said Epstein Killed Himself, Case Closed. Guess no Trump endorsement for SC governor for Mace now!

Where were we, ah yes, the files that Donald Trump is all over. They paint a picture of an increasingly gabby Epstein, who had election-killing dirt on Trump that he became willing to spill. Only no one wanted to hear it! Except Michael Wolff, and the Russians.

And Epstein had plenty more choice mots for his old friend, including “borderline insane,” “a maniac,” “dirty,” “nuts,” and “not one decent cell in his body.”

Epstein also kept closer, longer ties with certain people than was known. He was gabbing with Steve Bannon during Trump’s term, and even dishing out advice on how to smear Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, from one rapist to another. He dispensed dating advice and encouragement to the former president of Harvard, Larry Summers, and was affectionate with the current US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack. These men (and ever so many more!) knew all about Epstein and his Florida arrest and island stocked with girls. They did not just turn a blind eye, they enjoyed his company, his club of wonderful secrets!

There’s a lot, and surely plenty more to come while reporters continue to wade through, but here’s some of the the biggies:

New York Times coverup!

Author Michel Wolff was supportive of Epstein going public about the wonderful secrets that he and Trump had shared, as a way to get ahead of the book Filthy Rich (later to be a Netflix series) that was coming out about Epstein, but also as a way for Epstein to protect himself.

“I believe Trump offers an ideal opportunity,” Wolff wrote to Epstein in March of 2016. “It’s a chance to make the story about something other than you, while, at the same time, letting you frame your own story. Also, becoming an anti-Trump voice gives you a certain political cover which you decidedly don’t have now.”

And in October of 2016, Wolff wrote to Epstein,

“There’s an opportunity to come forward this week and talk about Trump in such a way that could garner you great sympathy and help finish him. Interested?”

And it appears Epstein tried to take that advice, if not whatever particular opportunity, contacting the New York Times financial reporter Thomas Landon Jr. in 2016 and 2017, asking, “would you like photso [sic] of donald and girls in bikinis in my kitchen?” after Trump had flagrantly lied that he only knew Epstein as “one of thousands of people who has visited Mar-a-Lago.”

And, “Have them ask my houseman about Donald [Trump] almost walking through the door leaving his nose print on the glass as young women were swimming in the pool and he was so focused he walked straight into the door.”

But, Landon and/or the Times were not interested in the biggest story of the year, right before the election, of Trump lying in everyone’s face like that, not when there was BUT HER EMAILS and John Podesta’s risotto recipe to wring their hands about!

And not only that, but Landon tipped Epstein off that former NYPD detective and Vanity Fair contributing editor John Connolly had been poking around asking questions about Epstein’s relationship to Trump. “I told him you were one hell of a guy :)”

Later, in 2018, it was uncovered that Landon had solicited a $30,000 contribution from Epstein for a Harlem cultural center, which made his 2008 flattering profile of a post-conviction Epstein, lonely in his palm-fringed Xanadu, repentant and brave, deeply embarrassing for the paper that had just exposed Harvey Weinstein.

Mr. Epstein gazed at the azure sea and the lush hills of St. Thomas in the distance, poked at a lunch of crab and rare steak prepared by his personal chef, and tried [to] explain how his life had taken such a turn. He likened himself to Gulliver shipwrecked among the diminutive denizens of Lilliput.

“Gulliver’s playfulness had unintended consequences,” Mr. Epstein said.

[...]

The lurid details of the case have captivated wealthy circles in Palm Beach and New York and transformed Mr. Epstein, who shuns publicity and whose business depends on discretion, into a figure of public ridicule. He said he has been trailed by stalkers and has become the target of lawsuits. In recent months, he said, he received over 100 letters a week asking for money or jobs as a masseuse. He recently received a package of gold-tinted condoms.

Boo hoo!

So not only was the NYT killing unflattering stories for Trump and helping him cover up his Epstein ties, and polishing Epstein’s image, Landon was also tipping Epstein off about other people who were sniffing around asking questions! After the donation solicitation came to light, Landon was barred from reporting on Epstein, and then he gingerly departed the paper in January of 2019, a move that was kept quiet even from other reporters in the newsroom.

Vanity Fair had previously published the first major article about Epstein, but ended up stripping out any mentions of Epstein’s sex abuse accusations, worried about a lawsuit. Nevertheless, after the article came out, Connolly’s editor Graydon Carter found a bullet outside of his Manhattan home, and later the severed head of a dead cat in the front yard of his Connecticut house, both of which he was convinced were threats from Epstein.

The New York Times sure does owe the world an explanation for why they’ve been helping Trump out so much. This goes WAY beyond the NYT’s sexist nitpicking and sneering disrespect for Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, this was actively helping Trump cover up his lies. Why did they not go with this story at any time between 2017 and the present? What happened to those photos? Guess when Trump was screaming about the lying New York Times he knew what he was talking about! Yet at the same time Republicans wouldn’t be caught dead using that yankee paper to line a birdcage.

We imagine purely coincidentally, Epstein emailed a list, which does not exist, that includes the name “Suzlberger.”

Russian connections!

Jeffrey Epstein offered to meet with Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s top diplomat, to help him gain insight into how President Trump thinks, and he asked Norwegian politician Thorbjørn Jagland to pass on the message to President Vladimir Putin on June 24, 2018, roughly a month before the two presidents met in Helsinki.

“It is not complex. He [Trump] must be seen to get something ... It’s that simple,”

Ha, so true. And so ... was Epstein helping Russia blackmail Trump? What else would they have had to chat about regarding the guy? That would explain why Trump looked like a scolded dog in Helsinki. And would help tie up this entire exhausting decade-long miniseries about the exploits of Trump and his peen in one nice tidy bow!

And Trump, Epstein, and Bill Pulte were involved in an unusual real estate deal in 2004, with Epstein conspiring to drive up the price of the property of one Abe Gosman (property once owned by Les Wexner) to $41 million, and then Trump flipping it for almost $100 million to a Russian Epstein called Ryboloolev, who later flipped it himself for $125 million. Sounds money-laundry-ish, and weird that Bill Pulte’s in the files, huh. And Epstein wondered if Trump had ever paid capital gains on that deal. (We surely all know the answer!)

This was the property deal that Some People had claimed was the reason Epstein and Trump broke up, but it sounds like they were all working together to make a buck, and Epstein got a kickback.

Tom Barrack!

There’s the current US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack, who in 2016 Epstein asked to “send photos of you and child. — make me smile.” Ew, what? And Barrack suggested that he and Epstein should “catch up.”

Larry Summers!

The former Harvard president and Bill Clinton’s former Treasury secretary, then around 64 years old, married for 13 years and with three children, pathetically complained about his extramarital love life to Epstein.

In November 2018, he forwarded Epstein an email from a woman he’d apparently been unsuccessfully trying to woo: “Think no response for a while probably appropriate.”

“She’s already begining to sound needy :) nice,” Mr. Epstein replied.

And in March of 2019 he talked about a different date.

Summers typed, with what we can only imagine were thick and sweaty fingers: “We talked on phone. Then “I can’t talk later”. Dint think I can talk tomorrow”.

I said what are you up to. She said “I’m busy”. I said awfully coy u are. And then I said. Did u really rearrange the weekend we were going to be together because guy number 3 was coming” She said no his schedule changed after we changed our plans. I said ok I got to go call me when u feel like it. Tone was not of good feeling. I dint want to be in a gift giving competition while being the friend without benefits. Sent from my iPad

Epstein replied: “shes smart. making you pay for past errors. ignore the daddy im going to go out with the motorcycle guy, you reacted well.. annoyed shows caring., no whining showed strentgh.”

More than 100 years of combined experience on earth between those two, and it did not occur to either one of them to just talk to a woman like a person, and just ask her what she is thinking and what she wants in exchange for being the discreet sugarbaby of a married man. Inconceivable! Instead, everything is a manipulation. Goes to show someone can be book-smart and good at math, and completely emotionally completely gormless, psychopathic, even.

And Summers smirked about diversity and inclusion. To the child rapist! “I observed that half the IQ In world was possessed by women without mentioning they are more than 51 percent of population”

Most of them are smart enough to not date YOUR married ass, it seems, Larry! Divorce him, Elisa! GET OUT!

Peter Thiel

Wrote to Trump, “that was fun, see you in 3 weeks!”

Anyway, Trump is pig-biting mad about these files, and Karoline Leavitt is hilariously lying that “These emails prove absolutely nothing, other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong.”

Sure.

And ranted Trump on his site,

The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects. Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap. The Democrats cost our Country $1.5 Trillion Dollars with their recent antics of viciously closing our Country, while at the same time putting many at risk — and they should pay a fair price. There should be no deflections to Epstein or anything else, and any Republicans involved should be focused only on opening up our Country, and fixing the massive damage caused by the Democrats!

Oh, the man wants to talk about The Money and The Healthcare and The Groceries now? You betcha! We’ll be here all week, sipping our coffee that is 21 percent more expensive than it was this time last year.

Drip drip drip! And surely much more to come while everybody digests this massive helping of files.

