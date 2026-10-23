Wonkette

Wonkette

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Rebecca Schoenkopf's avatar
Rebecca Schoenkopf
1h

Whoops, my bad, comments reopened!

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Whatwhomever
2h

I always love hearing from Shub Niggurath. He’s a thought leader you can trust. He is what he is, and makes no bones about it, other than the countless bones of his victims rotting in an unspeakably large mound beneath him. But no one’s perfect.

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